Two pedestrians injured in hit-and-run in Landover

LANHAM, Md. (7News) — A Maryland hit-and-run survivor opened up about why he's becoming an advocate for pedestrian safety after nearly dying more than one year ago. Inside his Lanham, Md. home, Benjamin Gates said he's lucky to be playing the cello again. "That is the love of my...
A man on a motorcycle was seriously injured when he was struck by a fire truck in Northwest D.C. Saturday. D.C. Fire and EMS crews were responding to a fire in the 100 block of C street NW at around 10 a.m. when they collided with a motorcyclist at the intersection of 3rd and E streets in the Judiciary Square neighborhood, the fire department said.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — An 18-year-old Brooklyn man already in jail awaiting trial on murder charges was charged Friday with second separate murder from 2020, Annapolis police said. Jaden Kemeatrius Crowner is facing new charges of first-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment and weapons violations. Annapolis police said Crowner shot...
MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 13-year-old girl and 35-year-old man from South Dakota were seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash on Highway 1806, about 20 miles north of Watford City Sunday morning. According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the motorcycle was having mechanical issues, and...
SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Two drivers have been indicted on numerous charges after an impromptu high-speed road race and crash resulted in a young girl losing her life in Maryland last October. On the evening of Oct. 21, 2021, Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to the intersection of...
A Pennsylvania man died in a fatal car accident moments after he shot off his finger, according to reports. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the unusual incident, which occurred early Wednesday morning, according to the Star Gazette. Authorities identified Tyler States, 25, as the victim. Cops reported to the parking...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a homicide at a senior living apartment building on Friday.
The 49-year-old woman was arrested on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis on Sunday, police said. She is being held at the Ramsey County Jail.
WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged.
Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
Police say someone shot the man, but do not have anyone in custody. They are looking for surveillance video and do not believe the shooting to be random.
It’s the 19th homicide in the city so far this year. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.
PHOENIX — A wildfire burning in northern Arizona closed Interstate 17 in both directions Sunday afternoon. The highway shut down sometime after 3 p.m. with no estimated time for reopening, officials said in a press release. The southbound lanes are closed at milepost 306, while the northbound lanes are...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Two recent incidents in the region which left police officers injured have raised much concern among local law enforcement officers. A suspect fired at officers in Towson Saturday, injuring one of them. Three officers returned fire, killing the suspect. Police in Ocean City report one of their...
Rescuers found a "hungry, thirsty" and cold little boy Sunday after he had gone missing two days earlier near his home in Montana, authorities said. Ryker Webb, 4, though, was in otherwise good shape after his harrowing adventure in far northwest Montana, officials said. The boy was reported missing Friday...
Three children from Mount Vernon have been orphaned after the apparent murder suicide of their parents. Police say they received reports of a 911 call just before 6 a.m. Sunday of shots being fired inside a home on South 14th Avenue. When police arrived, they found the bodies of a...
A Michigan State Police aircraft was struck with a laser by a driver in Hamtramck Friday, officials said. Troopers from the Metro South Post responded and stopped the vehicle, recovering the laser in the process, MSP said. "The laser is strong enough to blind the pilot and cause temporary or...
Three men from Washington DC will be spending some serious time behind bars for their involvement in the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy, WUSA9 reports. Carlo General, 21, Christian Wingfield, 24, and Marcel Gordon, 26, were sentenced to a combined 35.5 years in prison for the shooting death of Davon McNeal, the outlet reports.
PERRYVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — An Essex man now holds the state record for biggest-carp catch after he reeled in a 49-pounder while fishing Saturday in the Susquehanna Flats area of the Chesapeake Bay, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said. Logan Kurhmann, 24, used a spinning tackle with a...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man from Baltimore had a memorable Memorial day, winning $25,000 in the midday drawing, according to the Maryland Lottery. Lottery officials say the 43-year-old man placed a 50-cent wager on the numbers 4, 0, 5, 8 and 9 for the drawing. The winning store, Harry's...
“Summertime and the livin’ is easy” …if you know how to escape the sweltering city at a moment’s notice, that is. This summer, take advantage of the District’s location — just an hour-ish drive east to fantastic public beaches and waterways (thank you, Chesapeake Bay) and about an hour in the other direction to the rolling foothills of Shenandoah National Park — and treat each day like a mini-vacation.
