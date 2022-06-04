ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravena, NY

Two NY men charged after illegal marijuana sale

By Delaney Keppner
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mw2lX_0g0gsssE00

RAVENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two men from Albany are facing felony charges after New York State Police conducted an investigation into the illegal sale of cannabis products to underaged customers.

According to NYSP, they opened an investigation into illegal marijuana sales at Piff N Puff Smoke Shop in Ravena in February. The investigation was launched after a 15-year-old girl became ill after smoking a marijuana cigarette that she and another teen purchased at Piff N Puff Smoke Shop.

Overdose deaths in US climb 15%, MCSO talks local numbers

Further investigation revealed that 33-year-old Dawood Almawri from Albany had sold the marijuana cigarette to the teens while working as a clerk at the store. On May 18, State Police executed a search warrant at the business and located approximately ten pounds of assorted concentrated cannabis products and multiple bags containing an approximate total of 172 grams of marijuana.

Almawri was reportedly present at the store at the time of the search and was taken into custody since he did not have a license to sell cannabis in New York State. As a result, he was charged with Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the first degree, Unlawful Dealing with a Child in the first degree, and Criminal Sale of Cannabis in the third degree. He was processed and issued an appearance ticket for Coeymans Town Court on May 19.

On June 2, 2022, the owner of the store, 22-year-old Mohamed Nagi from Albany, was taken into custody at his residence. He was charged with Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the first degree. Nagi was arraigned in Coeymans Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on June 16.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
96.9 WOUR

Two New York State Men Facing Felonies For Illegal Marijuana Sales

New York State Police arrested two men for illegal marijuana sales to an underage girl. State Police began an investigation after a 15-year-old girl got sick from a marijuana cigarette that she and another teen bought at Piff N Puff Smoke Shop, located at 2381 Rte 9W, Ravena, NY 12143. The incident happened in February 2022. NYSP determined that a 33-year-old man, Dawood Almawri, who was working as a clerk at the store, sold the joint to the girls.
RAVENA, NY
Daily Voice

Woman's Death At Albany Apartment Ruled Homicide

A woman’s death inside a Capital District apartment is now being investigated as a homicide. Ahsid Hemingway-Powell, age 30, was found dead just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, inside her home at the Loudon Arms Apartments, located on Old Hickory Drive in Albany, according to Albany Police. Officers...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ravena, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#New York State Police#Nysp#Piff N Puff Smoke Shop#Mcso#Criminal Sale Of Cannabis#Coeymans Town Court
WNYT

Hundreds of cockroaches released inside Albany City Court

ALBANY - Hundreds of cockroaches were released Tuesday inside Albany City Court. The court says four people were being arraigned for an arrest at the state Capitol, when a defendant began recording inside. The court say they were told to stop. That’s when a fight escalated and the roaches were released from plastic containers.
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Girl Gets Sick After Buying Pot At Ravena Smoke Shop, Police Say

The owner of a Capital District smoke shop and one of his employees are facing charges after two teenagers reportedly bought marijuana at the store. In Albany County, New York State Police began investigating Piff N Puff Smoke Shop in the village of Ravena in February after a 15-year-old girl got sick after a smoking a marijuana cigarette.
RAVENA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WNYT

Voorheesville gas leak now criminal investigation

VOORHEESVILLE - A gas leak in Voorheesville is now a criminal investigation. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple tells NewsChannel 13 that an investigation revealed the gas line supply to the dryer that caused the leak was intentionally damaged by the owner. NewsChannel 13 spoke with Assistant Fire Chief John Hensel...
VOORHEESVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Man Shot To Death In Albany

Police are working to determine what led up to a fatal shooting in the Capital District over the weekend. Patrol officers with the Albany Police Department heard several gunshots ring out at around 11 p.m. Saturday, June 4, near Central Avenue and Manning Boulevard in the city’s West Hill neighborhood, police said.
ALBANY, NY
firefighternation.com

Builder Charged with Swindling MA Fire Department, $53,000 Deposit Missing

The Richmond Fire Association is among 40 victims of an alleged crooked builder indicted in Massachusetts. The Berkshire County District Attorney announced Fred Lewis Senter, Jr., 40, is charged with stealing more than $400,000 from unsuspecting customers through his company Northern Steel Buildings & Structures LLC. Senter is charged with...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy