Report: Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel 'Really Wants' to Sign West Ham's Declan Rice

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel reportedly 'really wants' his side to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this summer.

This comes following the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital takeover of the club, with the consortium entering their first summer as owners of Chelsea.

As per journalist Dean Jones , Tuchel would like to see his side sign Rice this summer.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking on the Ranks FC podcast, Jones revealed: “The other one (Thomas) Tuchel really, really, really wants is Declan Rice. This is back on the table. Obviously, there is the huge issue of his fee.

“So a lot of people are not really considering this transfer a thing at the moment. I am, I believe that this is one that might yet emerge.”

It was previously revealed that the Hammers are confident no club will match their huge valuation, of reportedly £150 million , for Rice, who still has two years left on his deal with an option of a further year.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, this price tag has reportedly dropped to £120 million, as the Irons would not be able to turn down such a big fee .

Rice has informed West Ham that he believes the time is right to depart the club , with Chelsea circling for his signature and with Todd Boehly's consortium set to hand Thomas Tuchel a war chest of £200 million this summer , Rice could come in for the majority of the budget.

With both N'Golo Kante and Jorginho out of contract in 2023, Tuchel could look to bring in midfield reinforcements in the summer but it is unclear as to whether the Blues are targeting a move for the England star.

