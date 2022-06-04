Flood Watch issued for Asotin, Chelan, Ferry, Garfield, Okanogan, Pend Oreille by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 13:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-08 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Kittitas FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Recent rains and mountain snowmelt have resulted in rises along the Yakima River. This has resulted in minor flooding in some areas along the river. * WHERE...A small portion of Kittitas County northwest of Cle Elum. Specifically the Elk Meadows subdivision along the Yakima River. * WHEN...Until 145 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 144 PM PDT, the public reported flooding in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include the Elk Meadows subdivision and otherwise rural areas of Northwestern Kittitas County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO