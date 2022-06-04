Officer shoots, kills man armed with hatchet during traffic stop, authorities say
By John Garcia
CHICAGO (WLS) - A veteran police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly attacked him with a hatchet during a traffic stop on Friday. The officer, a 22-year veteran of the Naperville Police Department, was not injured in the...
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was arrested for shooting at another driver on the Kennedy Expressway, Illinois State Police said. Around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, state troopers responded to northbound Interstate 90 at Addison Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they located a 55-year-old...
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green) An investigation is underway after a man armed with a hatchet was shot and killed last week by a Naperville Police Officer. Authorities say the officer was conducting a traffic stop Friday near Bond Street and McDowell Road when an unrelated vehicle pulled up. A man exited that vehicle and charged at the officer with a hatchet in his hand. The officer shot the man, who died at the hospital. His identity hasn’t been released.
Prosecutors on Monday charged a Chicago woman with attempted murder for allegedly shooting another driver’s car because he wouldn’t let her into his lane on the Kennedy Expressway. Brandi Jolivet, 42, was off duty from her job as a CTA bus driver when she opened fire on the...
NEW LENOX, Ill. (CBS) -- A standoff ensued Monday night in southwest suburban New Lenox. Police were called to a business on Schoolhouse Road north of Laraway Road for a man who threatened to harm himself. A concerned family member contacted authorities, and EMS was sent to the business to assess the man, the Will County Sheriff's office said. The man presented a shotgun to both family members and EMS – and threatened to harm them as well as himself, the Will County Sheriff's office said. Sheriff's police were called in and evacuated the area. A handful of businesses were locked down, including a martial arts school. Police eventually got three children and an instructor out safely. As of 10 p.m., officers were still talking with the barricaded man. If you or someone you know is concerned about suicide, you can contact the 24/7, confidential National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, or go here to online chat. More helpful resources can be found here.
Two men have pleaded guilty to having roles in the attack, stabbing, and robbery of an on-duty Chicago Police Department homicide detective while he worked a case in South Shore last year. Kenyon Washington, 25, pleaded guilty to attempted murder in exchange for a 12-year sentence, according to court records....
Police say they have identified and charged a suspect who tried entering homes in Lake in the Hills late last month but fled after being confronted by a homeowner. Justin J. Schneck, 30, a transient, was charged with two counts of attempted criminal trespass to residence and cited for trespassing. The Lake in the Hills […]
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been charged in an April hit-and-run that claimed the life of a bicyclist in the West Loop. Courtney Bertucci, 30, was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta in the 900 block of West Madison Street on April 16 when she allegedly swerved into oncoming traffic, striking Paresh Chhatrala. She then fled the scene.
SWAT teams and crisis negotiators were brought to a business in the New Lenox area after family members feared for their relative’s life. The happened on Monday, June 7th at around 7 p.m. The Will County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded to the 21000 block of Schoolhouse Road for a...
An armed robber who threatens his victims with a machete struck again Sunday night in the Irving Park neighborhood and he swung his weapon at the victim this time, police say. It’s at least the ninth robbery that police have linked to the crime pattern, which began on May 27. In a new development, there are now indications that the robber has an accomplice.
A man was stabbed when he confronted another individual for going through his personal belongings in the locker room of a Naperville health club Sunday, authorities said. The incident occurred at approximately 11:11 a.m. at an unspecified health club in the 3000 block of South Route 59. Authorities revealed the victim confronted a man who was going through his belongings in the locker room and was then attacked.
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed inside a gym locker room in west suburban Naperville. It happened at an LA Fitness near Route 59 and 95th Street. According to the Naperville Police Department, shortly after 11 a.m. the victim confronted a man for going through his belongings in the locker room. The man then stabbed him several times before running away from the scene. He was seen running north from the gym. No arrests have been made, and police were searching for the attacker Sunday night. Officers with K-9 units were initially unsuccessful in finding the attacker. The stabber is described as a Black man in his 50s with a dark complexion, about 6 feet tall and about 175 pounds. He had short hair with some gray in it, black and gray facial hair and was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and gray shorts, police said. He was armed with an unidentified weapon. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630)420-6666 and ask for investigations.
OAK LAWN, Ill. - An Oak Lawn man has been charged with shaking his 8-week-old daughter and slamming her head on a cushion, police said. Additional charges could be filed against Edward Janiszewski after the girl died on Sunday, Oak Lawn police said. Janiszewski is charged with aggravated battery to...
WHEELING, Ill. (CBS) -- Two active-duty U.S. Navy members died in what is believed to be a murder-suicide over the weekend in Wheeling.
Wheeling police have identified the man and woman discovered dead at Lakeview Drive and Buffalo Grove Road as Travis Stephens, 37, and Ajah Barnes, 26.
Their bodies were found in the street, and they both had gunshot wounds. A handgun was also found nearby, police said.
Police said both Stephens and Barnes were active-duty members of the military, assigned to the Naval Training Center at Great Lakes. They were also a relationship with each other, police...
The Kankakee County Sheriff’s office has announced an arrest in a nearly six-year-old triple murder. Reports say 44-year-old Dante D. Dockett of Chicago was arrested for the October 2016 murders of 56-year-old Reginald Neal, 24-year-old Deangelo Neal and 21-year-old Davante Hopkins, all three murdered in their home in Pembroke Township. The US Justice Department assisted local officials with the arrest. Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey says the investigation into the murders continues and he expects more arrests in connection with the case.
A disagreement between two brothers about whether they should stop and pick up food took an unexpected turn Friday when one of them pulled over in front of police headquarters and had the other arrested for carrying a gun in the car. Justin Forrest, 26, was riding in his brother’s...
Bolingbrook Police officers responded to area of I-55 and Route 53 to assist other police agencies on Monday, June 6th at about 1 pm. Officers were attempting to stop residential burglary suspects from another jurisdiction. The offenders were followed while travelling south on I-55 and exited the highway southbound on...
