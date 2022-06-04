Texas school shooting: 9-year-old discharged from hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University Health System in San Antonio said one of the victims of the Texas school shooting has been released from the hospital. She is 9 years old.

The hospital also released the conditions of the two other patients they received from Uvalde: One a 66-year-old woman, the shooters grandmother, who is in good condition, and the other a 10-year-old girl who is still in serious condition, they posted .

Nineteen young students and two teachers died in that mass shooting after an 18-year-old from Uvalde slipped through an unlocked back door to the elementary school and started firing. Seventeen people were injured, most of them have now been released from hospitals.

On Monday, Brooke Army Medical Center said the two adults patients they had received from the shooting were both in good condition. They have not posted an update since.

“We continue to pray for comfort and strength for all affected by this terrible tragedy in the weeks and months ahead,” they said in a post.

The funerals for the victims of the mass shooting began earlier this week. Funerals will continue over the next two weeks.

The Uvalde CISD board of trustees and superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell announced Wednesday that students and staff would not be returning to the Robb Elementary School campus .

