San Antonio, TX

Texas school shooting: 9-year-old discharged from hospital

By Grace Reader
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University Health System in San Antonio said one of the victims of the Texas school shooting has been released from the hospital. She is 9 years old.

The hospital also released the conditions of the two other patients they received from Uvalde: One a 66-year-old woman, the shooters grandmother, who is in good condition, and the other a 10-year-old girl who is still in serious condition, they posted .

Nineteen young students and two teachers died in that mass shooting after an 18-year-old from Uvalde slipped through an unlocked back door to the elementary school and started firing. Seventeen people were injured, most of them have now been released from hospitals.

On Monday, Brooke Army Medical Center said the two adults patients they had received from the shooting were both in good condition. They have not posted an update since.

‘I’m just still scared’: Uvalde 3rd grader describes surviving massacre

“We continue to pray for comfort and strength for all affected by this terrible tragedy in the weeks and months ahead,” they said in a post.

The funerals for the victims of the mass shooting began earlier this week. Funerals will continue over the next two weeks.

The Uvalde CISD board of trustees and superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell announced Wednesday that students and staff would not be returning to the Robb Elementary School campus .

Comments / 17

Sammy Rodriguez
3d ago

That city needs cops that actually have the Courage to do the right thing when needed. No excuses for them they failed them kids

Reply(2)
16
Cindy Wright
2d ago

praises to God for this!! so glad to hear grandmother is now doing good. Bless you to little angel for all that you have been through 💗

Reply
9
Tammie Collins
3d ago

glad she's ok. God bless all of them and their families

Reply
9
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Funerals#Hospital#Violent Crime#University Health System#Uvalde 3rd#The Uvalde Cisd Board#Robb Elementary School
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thenewzealandtimes.com

Pastor shot dead by Uvalde gunman recounts terror in sermon

UVALDE, Texas – Gilbert Limones and a colleague at a funeral home were among the first people shot by the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school. He has spent most of his days since helping prepare burials for young victims and comforting broken families.
