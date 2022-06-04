Officer shoots, kills man armed with hatchet during traffic stop, authorities say
By John Garcia
Kait 8
3 days ago
CHICAGO (WLS) - A veteran police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly attacked him with a hatchet during a traffic stop on Friday. The officer, a 22-year veteran of the Naperville Police Department, was not injured in the...
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green) An investigation is underway after a man armed with a hatchet was shot and killed last week by a Naperville Police Officer. Authorities say the officer was conducting a traffic stop Friday near Bond Street and McDowell Road when an unrelated vehicle pulled up. A man exited that vehicle and charged at the officer with a hatchet in his hand. The officer shot the man, who died at the hospital. His identity hasn’t been released.
Will County Sheriff’s Police said deputies responded around 6 p.m. Monday to a building on 216th and Schoolhouse Road about an armed man who was possibly suicidal. Police said SWAT negotiators dealt with the man who eventually surrendered.
A 25-year-old woman was arrested after prosecutors say she bit, spit at and kicked multiple officers who tried to arrest her in Waukegan Sunday. Destinee A. Sotomayor, 25, of the 2700 block of 17th Street in Zion, was charged with three counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer, two counts of criminal damage to […]
Prosecutors on Monday charged a Chicago woman with attempted murder for allegedly shooting another driver’s car because he wouldn’t let her into his lane on the Kennedy Expressway. Brandi Jolivet, 42, was off duty from her job as a CTA bus driver when she opened fire on the...
NEW LENOX, Ill. (CBS) -- A standoff ensued Monday night in southwest suburban New Lenox. Police were called to a business on Schoolhouse Road north of Laraway Road for a man who threatened to harm himself. A concerned family member contacted authorities, and EMS was sent to the business to assess the man, the Will County Sheriff's office said. The man presented a shotgun to both family members and EMS – and threatened to harm them as well as himself, the Will County Sheriff's office said. Sheriff's police were called in and evacuated the area. A handful of businesses were locked down, including a martial arts school. Police eventually got three children and an instructor out safely. As of 10 p.m., officers were still talking with the barricaded man. If you or someone you know is concerned about suicide, you can contact the 24/7, confidential National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, or go here to online chat. More helpful resources can be found here.
A Bolingbrook man is accused in a shooting in Montgomery last week in the area of Orchard Road and Mayfield Drive. 24-year-old Quinton J. McKee is charged with attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm among a few other charges. McKee was arrested Monday. He's being held in the...
A suburban Chicago-area police officer shot and killed a hatchet-wielding man seen on shocking body camera footage pulling up during a traffic stop in the city of Naperville, Illinois, police said. The Naperville Police Department, in releasing a still from the bodycam footage, said an officer was conducting a traffic...
Police say they have identified and charged a suspect who tried entering homes in Lake in the Hills late last month but fled after being confronted by a homeowner. Justin J. Schneck, 30, a transient, was charged with two counts of attempted criminal trespass to residence and cited for trespassing. The Lake in the Hills […]
SWAT teams and crisis negotiators were brought to a business in the New Lenox area after family members feared for their relative’s life. The happened on Monday, June 7th at around 7 p.m. The Will County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded to the 21000 block of Schoolhouse Road for a...
An armed robber who threatens his victims with a machete struck again Sunday night in the Irving Park neighborhood and he swung his weapon at the victim this time, police say. It’s at least the ninth robbery that police have linked to the crime pattern, which began on May 27. In a new development, there are now indications that the robber has an accomplice.
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed inside a gym locker room in west suburban Naperville. It happened at an LA Fitness near Route 59 and 95th Street. According to the Naperville Police Department, shortly after 11 a.m. the victim confronted a man for going through his belongings in the locker room. The man then stabbed him several times before running away from the scene. He was seen running north from the gym. No arrests have been made, and police were searching for the attacker Sunday night. Officers with K-9 units were initially unsuccessful in finding the attacker. The stabber is described as a Black man in his 50s with a dark complexion, about 6 feet tall and about 175 pounds. He had short hair with some gray in it, black and gray facial hair and was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and gray shorts, police said. He was armed with an unidentified weapon. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630)420-6666 and ask for investigations.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after being shot inside a vehicle in Englewood Monday morning,Police said around 9:03 a.m., the victim, 39, was in a parked vehicle in the driver's seat, in the 7000 block of South Halsted, when he was approached by two unknown men. The offenders brandished a handgun and began firing in the victim's direction before fleeing the scene. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the left shoulder, neck, and arm and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
WHEELING, Ill. (CBS) -- Two active-duty U.S. Navy members died in what is believed to be a murder-suicide over the weekend in Wheeling.
Wheeling police have identified the man and woman discovered dead at Lakeview Drive and Buffalo Grove Road as Travis Stephens, 37, and Ajah Barnes, 26.
Their bodies were found in the street, and they both had gunshot wounds. A handgun was also found nearby, police said.
Police said both Stephens and Barnes were active-duty members of the military, assigned to the Naval Training Center at Great Lakes. They were also a relationship with each other, police...
OAK LAWN, Ill. - An Oak Lawn man has been charged with shaking his 8-week-old daughter and slamming her head on a cushion, police said. Additional charges could be filed against Edward Janiszewski after the girl died on Sunday, Oak Lawn police said. Janiszewski is charged with aggravated battery to...
The Kankakee County Sheriff’s office has announced an arrest in a nearly six-year-old triple murder. Reports say 44-year-old Dante D. Dockett of Chicago was arrested for the October 2016 murders of 56-year-old Reginald Neal, 24-year-old Deangelo Neal and 21-year-old Davante Hopkins, all three murdered in their home in Pembroke Township. The US Justice Department assisted local officials with the arrest. Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey says the investigation into the murders continues and he expects more arrests in connection with the case.
