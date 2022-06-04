ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Work Beginning On New Parking Garage For O’Hare’s International Terminal

qrockonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new parking garage is being built at O’Hare Airport. It is part...

www.qrockonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
959theriver.com

Geneva, West Chicago, and More Residents Along the UP-West Line Should Prepare for some Noise!

If you are a suburban resident who lives within ear shot of the UP-West Metra line, prepare for some noisier than normal conditions!. Metra announced that, beginning on Wednesday (6/8), they will be starting a months-long railroad tie replacement project during which they will replace 90,000 ties over the course of 40 miles from Chicago to Elburn.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Major Headaches For Motorists Using I-55 at Weber Road Begins This Friday

Look for detours at the I-55/Weber Road interchange beginning June 10th. To accommodate the installation of traffic signals and crossovers to put Weber Road traffic into the full diverging diamond configuration, left turns at the interchange will not be allowed starting at, weather permitting, 8 p.m. Friday, June 10, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 20.
COOK COUNTY, IL
qrockonline.com

Joliet Fire Department Helps Save Dangling Cab Hanging Over Houbolt Road

On June 6, 2022, at 1206pm, the Joliet Fire Department, with crews from stations 6 and 7, responded to a report of a single semi-truck accident on I-80 with the cab hanging over Houbolt Rd. Upon arrival, crews found the driver was still in the cab and only the weight of the trailer was keeping the cab from falling onto Houbolt Rd. Tower 6 was placed over the top of the cab and assisted the driver from the cab and into the basket. The driver suffered very minor injuries and was transported to Ascension St. Joes in good condition. The Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.
JOLIET, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Cars
CBS Chicago

City of Chicago begins offering rebates for security cameras, other devices purchased to protect property

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday announced the launch of the city's new the Home and Business Protection Program (HBPP) – in which anyone who lives, runs a business, or owns or leases a car in Chicago can be reimbursed for private security devices to protect their property. Mayor Lightfoot was joined by city Community Safety Chief Coordination Officer Tamara Mahal, the Rev. Michael Pfleger, and other officials for the announcement at St. Sabina Church in Auburn Gresham. "We are taking a public health approach to community safety, and that means activating resources across a range of programs, policy...
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Cavalcade of Planes at Bolingbrook’s Clow International Airport

Bolingbrook Police Department Community Outreach officers along with Chief of Police Mike Rompa were once again in attendance at the annual Cavalcade of Planes hosted at Bolingbrook’s Clow International Airport. In addition to meeting with guests of all ages to answer questions; the Bolingbrook Police Department drone team became part of the show. Officers took the drone to the sky in narrated demonstration flights to show off some of Bolingbrook Police Departments newest technology and equipment.
Secret Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot Will Cut The Ribbon To Launch The Chicago Alfresco in Rogers Park

Rogers Park Business Alliance launched the Glenwood Avenue Alfresco last month. Yet, the official ceremony on June 18th marks the start of Rogers Park’s plan to implement a “Chicago Alfresco” citywide outdoor dining and community initiative in the area. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is to be held on that Saturday, at 11 AM. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Alderwoman Maria Hadden, as well as RPBA Executive Director Sandi Price and representatives from Choose Chicago will be present to kick off the initiative on Glenwood and Morse Avenues.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Work set to begin on new Tollway ramps for 88th/Cork Avenue

After years of wishing and planning, construction of the Tri-State Tollway interchange at 88th and Cork Avenue in Justice is about to begin. Officials from the Illinois Tollway Authority, Illinois Department of Transportation, Cook County Department of Transportation, Village of Justice, and City of Palos Hills were on hand to help kick off the project last week.
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garage#Electric Cars#O Hare Airport#Vehicles
qrockonline.com

I-55 bridge over U.S. 30 cleaning, painting begins June 13

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a cleaning and painting of the bridge carrying Interstate 55 over U.S. 30, in Joliet, will begin, weather permitting, Monday, June 13. To complete the work, motorists should expect intermittent daytime lane closure in both directions of U.S. 30 at the bridge....
JOLIET, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
fox32chicago.com

North Side Chicago residents warned about string of strong arm robberies

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Park West on the North Side about a series of strong arm robberies. In each of the incidents, the suspects approached the victim and took their personal property by force, Chicago police said. The incidents occurred in the:. 2700 block of North...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Bolingbrook Police Activity- Area of I-55 and Route 53

Bolingbrook Police officers responded to area of I-55 and Route 53 to assist other police agencies on Monday, June 6th at about 1 pm. Officers were attempting to stop residential burglary suspects from another jurisdiction. The offenders were followed while travelling south on I-55 and exited the highway southbound on...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
WGN News

Boat rentals are the way to go on the Chicago River

CHICAGO — If you don’t have a boat or a friend with a boat, you can still go boating. Marcella Raymond took us to the Chicago River where boat rentals are the way to go. At Chicago Boat Rentals you get a five-minute lesson on driving and safety. They have several pontoons that fit 6-8 […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police issue warning about armed catalytic converter thieves

CHICAGO - Chicago police on Saturday warned residents of the Austin neighborhood about the dangers of approaching thieves attempting to steal catalytic converters from vehicles. While there is an understandable temptation to stop a thief in the act, especially if one observes their own care being damaged, police warned it...
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Couple Assigned to Lake County Naval Base, Found Dead in Cook County

(Wheeling, IL) A couple assigned to the Great Lakes Naval base in North Chicago were discovered dead in Cook County. The unnamed man and woman were found dead in a vehicle just before 5 o’clock Sunday morning in Wheeling. Police say the pair were confirmed to be in a romantic relationship, and both died of apparent gunshot wounds. The subjects were both said to be part of the Navy assigned to Great Lakes, but neither lived on the North Chicago base. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
COOK COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy