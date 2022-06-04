ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$10K reward offered for information on Marine's death in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA/AP) - Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can help police solve a homicide case in Beaver County.

Twenty-eight-year-old Sjavante Gilliam was a Marine who was killed in Aliquippa in 2016.

Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can help police solve the 2016 homicide of Sjavante Gilliam in Aliquippa. (Photo: Provided)

Police said he was last seen at the Main Street Bar about five hours before he was found shot to death.

A Marine sniper who served in Afghanistan, Gilliam received a Purple Heart for being wounded in that country in 2010.

The former Aliquippa Quips star was well known for his work as a youth football coach and left behind two children.

Anyone who knows anything about the case should contact Crime Solvers of Beaver County or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

