Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Launches sixth long ball

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Taylor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-1 victory versus the Mets....

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Dodgers' Kevin Pillar: Season likely over

Pillar (shoulder) will get surgery Tuesday, which essentially ends his season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. While Pillar is eligible to come off the 60-day injured list later this summer, the surgery likely means we won't see him until 2023. Pillar went 1-for-12 with zero home runs and zero steals in four games for the Dodgers.
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Called up Saturday

Swaggerty was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Swaggerty got called up Saturday after he's batted .280 with four homers, 22 RBI, 20 runs and five stolen bases over 132 at-bats in 35 games with Indianapolis this season. The Pirates' 2018 first-round pick will make his MLB debut Sunday versus the Diamondbacks. He'll offer the Pirates another option in the while Ben Gamel (hamstring) remains out of the lineup.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Penny Hardaway says Rasheed Wallace 'might' join Lakers coaching staff under Darvin Ham

The Los Angeles Lakers have already accomplished the hard part in finding a suitable coach to step in after the team parted ways with Frank Vogel after the regular season. Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham was hired to fill that role last week, marking his first head coaching gig in the league. Ham comes highly respected around the league after spending several years under Mike Budenholzer in both Atlanta and Milwaukee, and he's only a year removed from being on the coaching staff that won a championship with the Bucks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Caleb Kilian: Sent back to Triple-A

Kilian was optioned to Triple-A Iowa after Saturday's doubleheader, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He gave Cubs fans and fantasy managers a glimpse of his potential in his big-league debut Saturday, in which he struck out six and allowed three earned runs over five innings. The Cubs didn't plan on having Kilian debut this weekend, but injuries to other pitchers forced their hand with four games in three days. That said, the Cubs' top pitching prospect will probably be back in the big-league rotation for good at some point in the coming weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roansy Contreras: One out shy of quality start

Contreras allowed an unearned run on four hits and two walks while striking out eight in 5.2 innings during Saturday's win over the Diamondbacks. He didn't factor in the decision. Contreras was excellent through five innings, but a one-out Ketel Marte double, an error and a wild pitch allowed Arizona...
PHOENIX, AZ
Homer
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Leaves with back spasm

Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds due to a back spasm. This is good news for Arizona, as the outfielder is unlikely to miss significant time given the nature of the injury. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Remains in rotation

Cabrera is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Nationals in Miami. The matchup with the 21-35 Nationals at LoanDepot Park is a far more favorable draw for Cabrera than last week, when he was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies at Coors Field. Though he issued four walks and hit two batters in the outing, Cabrera more than earned a second turn through the rotation after striking out nine and allowing only one hit over 6.1 scoreless frames. With both Jesus Luzardo (forearm) and Cody Poteet (elbow) on the 15-day injured list and facing unclear return timelines, Cabrera should be in good shape to hold down a back-end rotation spot beyond Tuesday's outing.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Athletics' Matt Davidson: Summoned from Triple-A

The Athletics called up Davidson from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Davidson will another shot in the big leagues after he was previously up with the Diamondbacks in late April for five games before getting designated for assignment and then electing free agency. The 31-year-old signed a minor-league deal with Oakland on May 10 and mashed during his month-long stay in Las Vegas, hitting .260/.341/.571 with seven home runs in 21 games. Parker Markel was designated for assignment Tuesday to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Davidson, who replaces the slumping Sheldon Neuse on the 26-man active roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Zach Pop: Back in minors

Miami optioned Pop to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday. Pop was returned to the minors one day after he was called up to serve as the Marlins' 27th man in the team's doubleheader with the Rockies. He appeared in relief during the Marlins' 14-1 win in Game 1, working two innings and striking out three while giving up an earned run on two hits.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Mashes homer

Mancini went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Guardians. Mancini has gotten on base in 10 straight games, slashing .378/.465/.703 with a pair of homers, seven RBI and nine runs scored in that span. The 30-year-old is playing some of his best ball of the year, lifting his overall slash line to .309/.379/.443 in 219 plate appearances. The slugger has five homers and nine doubles in 51 contests, and he should continue to see steady playing time in the No. 2 spot in the order behind leadoff man Cedric Mullins.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Giants' Jason Vosler: Heading back to minors

The Giants optioned Vosler to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. Vosler's demotion could signal that the Giants expect to bring back Darin Ruf (personal) from the bereavement list ahead of Tuesday's series opener with the Rockies. After being called up from Triple-A last Wednesday, Vosler started at third base in each of the Giants' subsequent five games and went 5-for-16 with two home runs, one double, one walk, one stolen base, four runs and three RBI.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jacob Webb: Designated for assignment

Webb was designated for assignment Sunday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Webb gave up six earned runs in 5.1 innings at Triple-A this year. The move frees up a 40-man roster spot for Cole Tucker, who was claimed off waivers.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Goes three innings in return

Clevinger (triceps) allowed a run on one hit and two walks with five strikeouts in three innings in a no-decision versus the Brewers on Sunday. Clevinger was eased back into action, throwing 60 pitches (36 strikes) in his first start since May 17. He allowed a leadoff homer to Kolten Wong in the first inning and nothing more before Nick Martinez delivered four frames of relief pitching. Clevinger has managed a 3.18 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB in 17 innings across four starts this year after missing all of 2021 to Tommy John recovery. The right-hander should see a slightly lighter workload with the Padres likely to roll a six-man rotation after the breakout of MacKenzie Gore. Clevinger is expected to make his next start at home versus the Rockies next week.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Athletics' Stephen Vogt: Back from injured list

Vogt (knee) was activated off the injured list Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Vogt had been sidelined by a sprained right knee since late April. He didn't have time to make a meaningful impact before getting hurt, going 1-for-14 with a homer in limited action. He'll serve as Sean Murphy's backup behind the plate going forward.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Liover Peguero: Enduring power outage

Peguero has hit just .260/.291/.394 with one home run and six steals across his last 31 games for Double-A Altoona. Thanks to a hot start, his season line still sits at .293/.320/.476 -- pretty good for a 21-year-old in Double-A. Nonetheless, Peguero's power production has dried up recently, and plate discipline has been an issue too, as he's posted a 3.7 percent walk rate and 26.7 percent strikeout rate over the aforementioned 31-game stretch. He has enough pop, speed and contact ability to be relevant for fantasy purposes one day, but he'll need to improve his approach against upper-level pitching before he makes it to the big leagues.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Jose Barrero: Reinstated, sent down Monday

Barrero (hand) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Barrero's rehab assignment was scheduled to end Wednesday, and he'll remain in Louisville now that he's back to full health. The 24-year-old appeared in 14 games during his rehab assignment and slashed .204/.316/.449 with three homers, six runs, six RBI and a stolen base. He'll be a candidate to provide utility depth for the major-league club at some point later in the year.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach: Out against lefty

Vogelbach is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers. With southpaw Tarik Skubal on the bump for Detroit, the lefty-hitting Vogelbach will bow out of the starting nine. Michael Chavis will play first base and bat cleanup, while Bryan Reynolds serves as the Pirates' designated hitter and No. 2 batter.
