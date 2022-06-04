ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Cranston police seeking information on bank robbery suspect

By Jacqui Gomersall
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fJMeH_0g0gpN3g00

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in a bank robbery on Saturday morning.

It happened around 8:40 a.m. at the Washington Trust Branch on Reservoir Avenue.

Police say the suspect, who was caught on surveillance video, demanded money from a teller and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Witnesses told police the suspect left the area on a silver bicycle.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Cranston police at (401) 942-2211 or send an anonymous tip by texting CRANSTONPD to 847411.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 3

Related
GoLocalProv

Woman Smashed Car Windows, Bit Police Officer on Atwells Avenue

A woman was restrained and taken to Rhode Island Hospital on Monday after reportedly smashing car windows on Atwells Avenue — and biting a police officer. Shortly before 9 AM on Monday, police responded to a report of a woman running in and out of traffic on Atwells Avenue by Valley Street — and breaking car windows.
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cranston, RI
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Cranston, RI
Turnto10.com

Police respond to reported stabbing at Family Dollar in Providence

(WJAR) — The Providence Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at a Family Dollar in the city. Police reported to 250 Cranston Street Sunday evening for the disturbance. A woman spoke with police saying she was in the store with her children and a friend of her children.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bank Robbery#Cranstonpd#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC6.com

Taunton man sentenced to prison for 2017 violent armed robbery

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Tuesday that a Taunton man has been sentenced to prison for a 2017 violent armed robbery. Billy Morris, 23, plead guilty last week to charges related to a robbery at Eagan’s Liquor Store in Taunton. He is charged with armed assault with intent to rob, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a sawed off shotgun.
TAUNTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Tiverton Police arrest Fall River teen on warrants in string of break-ins

Tiverton Police recently arrested a Fall River teen on warrants involving a string of break-ins from last year. According to Tiverton Police Captain Michael Miguel, on September 12, 2021, at approximately 2:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the area of Bourne Avenue. A witness stated there was a suspicious male in a white hooded sweatshirt walking down Bourne Avenue, possibly breaking into cars. At that time there were ongoing reports of car breaks in the area.
FALL RIVER, MA
manchesterinklink.com

One arrested after shots fired, Manchester Police seek more information

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police are looking for information relating to a shooting incident on Friday. The incident took place at approximately 4 p.m. in the area of 325 Wilson St., after residents reported multiple gunshots in the area. Officers discovered a parked car that had been struck by...
MANCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whdh.com

Police: Taunton man arrested after attempted stick-up

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton man is facing numerous charges after allegedly attempting to rob two women at gunpoint Sunday, officials said. Officers responding to Chandler Avenue for a report of attempted armed robbery spoke to two women, who said they were sitting outside when a man approached them and pointed a handgun at their faces, demanding they empty their pockets, according to police. The man allegedly fired a shot into the air before fleeing, and no one was hurt by the gunfire, police said.
TAUNTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

AG: Homicide investigation underway in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H. — A homicide investigation is underway in Nashua, New Hampshire, authorities announced Tuesday. The investigation is centered in the area of Marshall Street, according to Attorney General John M. Formella and Nashua Police Chief Kevin Rourke. The circumstances surrounding this death were not immediately clear. Additional information...
NASHUA, NH
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy