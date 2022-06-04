Cranston police seeking information on bank robbery suspect
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in a bank robbery on Saturday morning.
It happened around 8:40 a.m. at the Washington Trust Branch on Reservoir Avenue.
Police say the suspect, who was caught on surveillance video, demanded money from a teller and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
Witnesses told police the suspect left the area on a silver bicycle.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Cranston police at (401) 942-2211 or send an anonymous tip by texting CRANSTONPD to 847411.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.
Comments / 3