BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A single car crash has claimed the life of a 27-year-old Oxford man according to the Alabama State Law Enforcement Agency. Deven J. Lancaster was driving a 1984 Mack dump truck along Cleburne Co. Rd 13 around 1:07 p.m. when the dump truck left the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned in a creek. Lancaster jumped from his vehicle while it was in motion and was transported to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to troopers.

OXFORD, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO