ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCBD Count on 2

Victim identified in fatal shooting in Beaufort County

By Lindsay Miller
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ueLdX_0g0gpHlK00

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Beaufort County Coroner’s Office County identified the victim of a recent fatal shooting as 35-year-old Amber Doray of Burton.

Doray was found with gunshot wounds after deputies responded before midnight Tuesday to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Broad River Rd in the Burton area.

According to Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office, EMS was dispatched to the scene and life-saving efforts were attempted.

30 dead animals found at home of SC animal rescue director

The victim was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Staff Sergeant Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 4

smthchlt29936
2d ago

Not a lot of people in Beaufort or the news media talking about this murder besides just the initial reports of it. Hmmm, wonder why ????

Reply
2
Related
yourislandnews.com

Search leads to arrest of suspect in St. Helena assault

Law enforcement officers apprehended 19-year-old Vincent Medlock after he assaulted a family member and discharged a firearm in a Melody Lane residence on St. Helena Island, Monday, June 6. No one was injured, but a vehicle parked outside the residence was struck by gunfire. Early Monday afternoon, Beaufort County Sheriff’s...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Driver involved in I-85 pursuit found dead in Lake Hartwell

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C./FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA (WSPA) – Investigators are working to identify a man found dead in Lake Hartwell after a chase and crash. Around 10:00 p.m. Monday, Franklin Co. Georgia deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on I-85 near mile marker 169 after they clocked the car traveling northbound at 125 mph. The car, […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Beaufort County Coroner#Ems#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WSAV News 3

3 injured in rollover crash on Broad River Boulevard

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Three people were injured in a rollover crash in Burton Monday morning. According to the Burton Fire District, along with Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services, firefighters responded around 6:30 a.m. to the motor vehicle crash on Broad River Boulevard just past the elementary school. Burton Fire said initial reports state an […]
BURTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCHP looking for answers in fatal hit and run

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C (WCBD) – SC Highway Patrol is seeking information on a fatal hit and run that happened early Sunday morning in Beaufort County. According to SCHP, a hit-and-run collision happened on Porches Hill Road in Beaufort County around 4:10 a.m. A vehicle was traveling east on Porches Hill Road near Kinloch Road when […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Pedestrian killed in Dale hit-and-run

DALE, S.C. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a hit-and-run in Dale that claimed a pedestrian’s life. The collision occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday on Porches Hill Road near Kinloch Road, according to SCHP. Officials said an unknown vehicle was traveling east on Porches Road when the pedestrian was struck. The […]
DALE, SC
WJCL

Liberty County: Woman taken to hospital after smashing into log truck

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. A woman was injured Tuesday morning when her utility vehicle hit a log truck in Liberty County. According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. when the log truck was attempting to make a right turn onto Talmadge Road from West Oglethorpe Highway in Walthourville.
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Police: Woman attacked father at N. Charleston graduation ceremony

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is facing assault charges after police said she attacked her father Saturday afternoon at a graduation ceremony. According to a report from the North Charleston Police Department, a group of family members were at the North Charleston Coliseum to observe a student’s graduation from James Island High School. Authorities […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WTGS

Off-duty correctional officer shot to death in driveway of Guyton home: GBI

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The GBI says it is investigating the death of an off-duty Effingham County Correctional Institution correctional officer in Guyton. On Saturday, June 4, around 6 a.m., the Guyton Police Department asked the GBI to investigate. Preliminary information indicates Anthony Best, 54, of Guyton, was...
GUYTON, GA
WCBD Count on 2

2 arrested for theft of Boy Scout statue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston announced they have made an arrest in the theft of a Boy Scout statue. A life-sized bronze statue was discovered missing after staff returned to the Coastal Carolina Council BSA Service Center in North Charleston after the Memorial Day holiday weekend. According to information provided by […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

Coroner identifies woman fatally shot at SC graduation party

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Clarendon County Coroner Jacqueline Blackwell has confirmed the identity of the woman who was fatally shot during a graduation party in the Summerton area. Audrionna Kind, 32, was the woman who died from a gunshot wound say, officials. The shooting happened in the yard...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Two people in custody after firing shots at police in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - According to GCPD, officers were dispatched to the area of Salt Creek Road around the 300 block in regards to locating a suicidal person. During their canvass of the area, officers were shot at by a suspect. Savannah PD SWAT and other agencies were requested...
GARDEN CITY, GA
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead in crash involving tractor-trailer near Ridgeville: Troopers

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash that happened near the Ridgeville area. According to Trooper Nick Pye, one person has died after a car crash involving a tractor-trailer. The crash happened along SC-27 near the intersection of Garden Court around 9:05 a.m. A Freightliner […]
RIDGEVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy