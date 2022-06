Villages and towns along the Normandy coast will fill with visitors this week to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 6. Flags will fly to welcome and acknowledge those who fought in the Great Crusade. Over the summer, hundreds of commemorations will take place to mark 80 days of battle. While not the only contribution by Canadian service men and women, D-Day takes a prominent place in Canada’s cultural memory of the Second World War. As a researcher of war heritage, I have observed and participated in commemorations in Normandy over the years. My focus has...

