Just 12 games into their 2022 WNBA season, the Los Angeles Sparks have fired head coach Derek Fisher during his fourth season with the team. Fisher, a former five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, failed to bring his success as a player to the WNBA sideline. His tenure with the Sparks lasted 105 games (100 during the regular season and five in the postseason). The Sparks won only 55 of those games.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 52 MINUTES AGO