I live in a household of Rao’s fans. Sure, it’s just my boyfriend and me. But I like to think my dogs would also go to bat for the iconic red sauce joint and their line of jarred sauces and condiments. I always keep a few jars of Rao’s original marinara on hand for pasta emergencies (regular occurrences around these parts), and I truly live for their Limited Reserve releases. After trying their latest spin on marinara, I’m pretty sure it’s their best one yet.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO