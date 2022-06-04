Melanie Griffith ‘Honored’ Baltimore Bar Bears Her Name

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Actress Melanie Griffith said on her Instagram account Saturday that she was pleased to discover that a Baltimore bar bore her name.

“Well… Who knew! I am honored to have this Tavern, in the city my fathers family hails from, named after me,” she said on her account.

The Hamden bar, known as Melanie’s at Griffith’s Tavern, was renamed this year.

Griffith said it looked like a destination where a person can have a good time.

“And… they serve non-alcoholic drinks! My kinda place,” she said.