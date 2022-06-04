ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Melanie Griffith ‘Honored’ Baltimore Bar Bears Her Name

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FnvoJ_0g0gobgb00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Actress Melanie Griffith said on her Instagram account Saturday that she was pleased to discover that a Baltimore bar bore her name.

“Well… Who knew! I am honored to have this Tavern, in the city my fathers family hails from, named after me,” she said on her account.

The Hamden bar, known as Melanie’s at Griffith’s Tavern, was renamed this year.

Griffith said it looked like a destination where a person can have a good time.

“And… they serve non-alcoholic drinks! My kinda place,” she said.

Comments / 5

Related
CBS Baltimore

Merriweather Post Pavilion To Reveal Commissioned Sculptures On Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Merriweather Post Pavilion will unveil three commissioned sculptures on Saturday, according to pavilion staff. The sculptures pay homage to stars who make up the past, present, and future of Merriweather. They were created by world-renowned French anamorphic sculptor Bernard Pras, staff said.  The sculptures will be unveiled at 2 p.m. People who attend the unveiling can stay at the pavilion to watch Robert Plant and Alison Krauss perform. Plant and Krauss are slated to perform at 8 p.m.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where’s Marty? Celebrating National Drive-In Movie Day At Bengies

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On this date in 1956, if you were driving up Eastern Avenue just North of Martin State Airport, you would have seen this marquee: And today, in 2022, if you are driving up Eastern Avenue just North of Martin State Airport you will still see this marquee! Maryland’s last drive-in theater is still going strong after 66 years. It is still owned by the same family, and it still shows the best of Hollywood. Heck, Top Gun: Maverick just ended its run there, and the new Jurassic Park flick is starting its run at Bengies Drive-In on Thursday. Monday, June 6...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ledisi To Headline Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Gala, Perform Music Of Nina Simone

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ledisi, the Grammy Award winner and R&B singer behind such hits as “Pieces of Me” and “I Blame You,” will headline the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s Season Opening Gala Celebration in September, the organization announced. According to the BSO, Ledisi will join the orchestra, led by conductor Jack Everly, to perform the songs of activist and singer-songwriter Nina Simone — including, we have to imagine, her cover of the Randy Newman track “Baltimore.” The season-opening gala returns for the first time in four years, and new for the 2022-23 season, the event will include a post-concert party with dancing and complimentary beverages, desserts and a cash bar. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m., and the party will follow at 9 p.m. Tickets begin at $85.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Frontier Adds Nonstop Flights From Baltimore To Las Vegas

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Feeling lucky? Frontier Airlines is adding daily nonstop service between Baltimore and Las Vegas, BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport announced Tuesday. The low-fare carrier is offering one-way trips as low as $99 a ticket. The company also announced nonstop daily flights from Vegas between Buffalo, NY, Hartford, CT, and Kansas City, MO. The new service will begin on August 9. Find more information on Frontier’s website.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore man sheds light on issues 'adopting while gay'

As Father's Day approaches, during Pride Month, people are reminded that adopting a child isn't always an easy process, especially if you are gay. David Marshall said the stars aligned when he found his son, and now, he's making it his mission to help others become parents. Marshall had two...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Shining Star Power at the Baltimore Comedy Factory

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One of the most influential rising stars of this generation will be shining his light at the Baltimore Comedy Factory. Social Media Sensation and Comedian Desi Banks joined us live in studio to share more about his show.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melanie Griffith
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Pride Announces Event Lineup, Theme Of ‘Together Again’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Pride is back this year with the theme “Together Again,” recognizing this is the first time the event has been held in-person since 2019. Baltimore’s SGL (same-gender-loving)/LGBTQ+ Pride Celebration is set to take place from June 20-26 at venues across the city, and organizers on Monday released details about this year’s lineup. “Pride has always represented a time for SGL/LGBTQIA+ folks to be their freest, most authentic selves, and even still, carries a legacy of resistance to the silencing of our voices, our bodies, and our expressions,” said Unique Robinson, a Baltimore-based writer, performer and professor serving as...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

National Harbor To Hold Juneteenth Celebration With Poets, Live Music

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s National Harbor is celebrating Juneteenth this year with a freedom celebration featuring poets, dancers, music and more. The harbor is partnering with the Prince George’s Arts and Humanities Council to bring the county’s Poet Laureate and Youth Poet Laureate to the stage. The celebration will be held June 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. on the Plaza stage at 150 National Plaza. Among the performers are SOLE Defined, a local percussive dance group, and DuPont Brass Band, a 9-piece ensemble that started out playing at DC Metro stations but most recently played at the D.C. Jazz Festival and the Kennedy Center. Southern cuisine food truck Mardi Gras Tyme will bring the flavor to the event, along with all the other restaurant offerings at the harbor. The annual holiday observing the end of slavery 156 years ago is now the first new federal holiday created by Congress in nearly 40 years. It was signed into law by President Biden last year.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Tavern#Wjz
CBS Baltimore

Ravens To Host Screening Of ‘Sing 2’ At M&T Bank Stadium Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Grab the popcorn and your finest purple and black attire, the Baltimore Ravens are inviting fans to M&T Bank Stadium for the team’s annual Family Movie Night on Friday. “Sing 2,” featuring Buster Moon and friends, will be screened on the RavensVision HD screens inside the stadium on June 10. Before the movie starts, fans are invited to take self-guided tours of the locker room and enjoy activities like face-painting and games on the field. Cheerleaders, Poe and the Marching Ravens will also be at the event. Tickets are $10 for attendees age 3 and older and are on sale now at baltimoreravens.com/movienight. Gates open 5:30 p.m. and the movie is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Free parking is available in Lots B/C starting at 4:30 p.m.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where’s Marty? Behind The ‘Screens’ At Maryland Screen Printers

Hi everyone! Today we went to the Holabird Industrial area of Dundalk, the home for decades of Maryland Screen Printers. It is VERY possible that at some point you have had on one of their t-shirts. Could be a college one, a high school one, or even a beach one. Ever run, or walked, in a 5k or charity run? The t-shirt giveaway could have been from their stockpile. To me, part of the “Where’s Marty?” mission is to introduce you to people who have had impact on day-to-day life in the area. And owner Craig Pfeifer fits that bill. In the...
DUNDALK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Wbaltv.com

Police searching for girl missing since May from Towson area

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who has been missing since early May. Please help located Chayah Campbell,11, who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She was last seen on May 5 around 9 a.m. in the Towson area. Campell was last wearing a gray sweatshirt, a blue bandana and black Air Force One's with a white Nike logo.
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens Volunteering Franklin Square Elementary/Middle As Part Of $200K Investment

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There will be a lot of purple and black at Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School on Monday. The Baltimore Ravens are hosting the team’s annual organization-wide volunteer day at the school, part of a $200,000 transformation of the campus the team is making in partnership with the nonprofit organization Heart of America. At the end of the 2022-23 school year, Franklin Square Elementary/Middle is set to merge with Steuart Hill Academy after the latter school closes permanently. In anticipation of the move, the Ravens and Heart of America are developing spaces for outdoor learning, placing mobile furniture in the computer room...
BALTIMORE, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

Why Wylder Tilghman Island Is the Perfect Destination for Your Next Eastern Shore Adventure

Wylder Hotel Tilghman Island is located on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, just 20 minutes from St. Michaels in Talbot County. Today’s stylish Wylder has a storied past, beginning in 1898, when the Harrison family built a boarding house for anglers and hunters to escape the city. The vintage hotel expanded over the years, and began attracting celebrities and dignitaries. Guests would take the ferry from the western shore to commune with nature and socialize. The major draw was joining a fishing charter, and afterward, feasting on Chesapeake Bay crabs while sharing fish-tales with fellow lodgers. This under-the-radar destination was hosted by four generations of Harrison’s until the family sold the property.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
59K+
Followers
26K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy