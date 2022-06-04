ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: June 4, 2022

By A.J. Black
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L3Vw2_0g0goans00

A look at some insider information on the Eagles


Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel, and our PREMIUM BOARDS for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Member Exclusive Subscribe for full article

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Boston, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts College Sports
Boston, MA
College Sports
College Football HQ

USC football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season More from College Football HQ Teams with most wins against AP No. 1 opponents Where the top transfer QBs are headed for ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Legendary Notre Dame Athletics Figure Has Died At 95

A legendary member of the Notre Dame athletics community has died at the age of 95. Roger Valdiserri, a longtime Notre Dame sports information director, passed away earlier this month. Legendary Notre Dame football coach Ara Parsghian said no one knew the Fighting Irish better than Roger. “No one ever...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Recruiting#American Football#Bc Bulletin#Discord Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
BCBulletin

BCBulletin

Boston, MA
351
Followers
1K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

BCBulletin is a FanNation channel covering Boston College athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/bostoncollege

Comments / 0

Community Policy