YORK, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Bankers Association is offering an award of up to $20,000 for information that leads to the apprehension of any person believed to be responsible for the robbery of an FDIC-insured bank or savings institution located in Nebraska. This comes after the June 3 Heartland Bank robbery in Geneva and the May 20 Cornerstone Bank robbery in York.

YORK, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO