Noem threatens suit over Biden's LGBTQ discrimination policy
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is threatening to sue the Biden administration over a Department of Agriculture school meal program that defines...panhandlepost.com
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is threatening to sue the Biden administration over a Department of Agriculture school meal program that defines...panhandlepost.com
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0