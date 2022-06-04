ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noem threatens suit over Biden's LGBTQ discrimination policy

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is threatening to sue the Biden administration over a Department of Agriculture school meal program that defines...

newscenter1.tv

Primary results: Statewide incumbents prevail; Amendment C fails

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem, U.S. Senator John Thune, and U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson all easily won the Republican nomination in their respective races on Tuesday. However a constitutional amendment proposed by the South Dakota Legislature was soundly defeated. In Pennington County, Chief Deputy Brian Mueller defeated...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Primary election results; Garretson man pleads guilty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Governor Kristi Noem’s name will be on the November ballot. Noem won the primary last night over challenger Steve Haugaard. She became the state’s first female governor when she was elected in 2018.
GARRETSON, SD
State
South Dakota State
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem, other South Dakota GOP incumbents face challengers running to right

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is looking to show her strength with Republican voters in Tuesday’s primary. She, along with U.S. Sen. John Thune and Rep. Dusty Johnson, are looking to fend off challengers running to their right. Noem has parlayed popularity with Republicans...
POLITICS
kelo.com

Incumbent state legislator gets moved to S.D. District 16, loses in primary

CANTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Republican State Representative Richard Vasgaard from Centerville got thrown into a new district–District 16 in extreme southeast South Dakota–and got beat. Incumbent Rep. Kevin Jensen from Canton moves on to the general election with 33% of the vote. Challenger Karla Lems, also from...
CANTON, SD
kotatv.com

South Dakota voters say ‘no’ to Amendment C

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota voters are in no mood to make it more difficult to pass ballot measures that raise taxes or cost significant state funds. Amendment C, which would have placed a 60 percent vote on citizen-initiated ballot measures failed on a 68 to 32 percent vote, according to the Associated Press. Ballots are still being counted but the gap is wide enough for the AP to be confident to call it.
ELECTIONS
Panhandle Post

With new senator, Nebraska abortion opponents gain ground

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Abortion-rights opponents inched closer to a filibuster-proof super-majority in the Nebraska Legislature on Tuesday that would let them outlaw the procedure if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its landmark legalization ruling, as it appears poised to do. The shift came with Gov. Pete Ricketts’ appointment...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kristi Noem
dakotanewsnow.com

Incarceration rates demographics in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled statistics about incarceration demographics in South Dakota according to the Sentencing Project. The United States has the highest incarceration rate in the world. Not only that, America also puts more people in prison per capita than in any other independent democracy. Even progressive states with low incarceration rates relative to the rest of the United States have more people in jail than most other places in the developed world. If individual states were counted as countries, many of them would have the highest incarceration rates in the world, ahead of actual entire other countries.
POLITICS
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts: Keeping mental health a priority

Mental illness is a national public health issue that affects Nebraska as well. During my time as Governor, we’ve made mental health a priority and have rolled out several programs to identify mental illness and get Nebraska’s students, veterans, and others the care they need. As a result...
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Teachers leaving SD due to culture war and politics

Teachers in S.D. endure new stress as politics and culture war seep into classrooms. Jason Connelly is exactly the kind of young educator the South Dakota public school system would love to add to its depleted teacher workforce. Connelly grew up in Sioux Falls and attended Catholic schools before pursuing...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
TheDailyBeast

South Dakota Teacher Shortage Worsening Because of Politicization in Schools

South Dakota has long faced a teacher shortage due in part to low salaries and large class sizes, but a new factor seems to be worsening the problem: politicization of education, South Dakota News Watch reports. Recent estimates put the number of open teaching positions in the state at more than 500, much higher than in previous years. Teachers are more stressed about how to avoid criticism, according to Jason Connelly, a South Dakota native who told the news outlet that he decided not to pursue a career in the state due to the politicization. He said he believes the anxiety is engendered by political rhetoric that undermines the judgment, even morality, of teachers. State officials are taking a more hands-on approach to education—recently, lawmakers have tried to regulate the treatment of transgender students, the state DOE removed references to Native American culture in social studies guidelines, and the governor banned critical race theory, even though it is not taught in public schools. Parental presence is also increasing, and some educators have faced criticism about their classroom decorations. The state’s secretary of education said there are programs to help recruit and retain teachers, but some education experts fear that the K-12 system may begin to unravel due to the heightened micromanagement of teachers.
EDUCATION
kotatv.com

SD State Legislative Survey: Mistie Caldwell

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Mistie Caldwell is running for election to the South Dakota State House in District 31. District 31 is made up entirely by Lawrence County, which includes both the cities Deadwood and Spearfish. She faces two primary challengers; incumbents Scott Odenbach and Mary Fitzgerald. 1. Tell us...
SPEARFISH, SD
kotatv.com

How gas price have changed in South Dakota last week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The web site Stacker compiled data on gas prices in South Dakota over the last week using data from AAA. Story name: How gas prices have changed in South Dakota in the last week. Canonical URL: https://stacker.com/south-dakota/how-gas-prices-have-changed-south-dakota-last-week. Written by: Stacker. Description: Stacker compiled statistics on...
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Amendment C and South Dakota's US Senate primary

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. Who will Republican voters choose to represent them on the November ballot? The South Dakota primary is this Tuesday. Today, we hear from incumbent John Thune. We ask...
sdpb.org

Thune asks for fourth term in US Senate

Interviews for this story are from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. U.S. Senator John Thune is vying for a historic fourth term in office. But the number two Republican in the Senate is getting challenged by opponents who say it's time for him to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
