ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

65K pounds of litter picked across Virginia on 'Clean the Bay Day'

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g58p2_0g0gmMiE00

Thousands of volunteers across Virginia helped picked up 65,500 pounds of litter as of Saturday as part of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s (CBF) Clean the Bay Day.

Clean the Bay Day is Virginia’s largest and longest-running litter and shoreline cleanup. The annual event began in 1989. This year, the event fully returned after a two-year hiatus from its traditional format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to preliminary numbers, more than 3,000 volunteers gathered at nearly 200 sites across the state on foot and by boat. About 65,500 pounds of litter and debris over an estimated 250 miles of shoreline and trails were collected.

“What a success. Volunteers removed a massive amount of litter from waterways during this year’s Clean the Bay Day,” said CBF Grassroots Coordinator Lisa Renée Jennings. “When everyone joins together, we can make a really big difference for our communities, local rivers and streams, and the Chesapeake Bay.”

CBF says the most common items found were plastic and glass bottles, aluminum cans, plastic bags, and cigarette butts. Volunteers also recovered many larger items, such as a recliner, cash register and a car door.

According to CBF, they also recovered many unusual items from rivers and streams, including a 19 th century horseshoe and a homemade drone.

Volunteers included many elected officials, other community leaders, service members, Scout groups, small businesses, large corporations, and thousands of other Virginians.

Since 1989, over 161,700 volunteers have removed approximately 7.1 million pounds of debris from over 8,000 miles of shoreline in Virginia.

Comments / 2

Related
Bay Journal

Virginia woodland preserves nature lover’s final wish

In this era of exploding attendance at state and national parks, the concept of escaping to a place off the beaten path possesses fresh appeal. Exhibit A: the Scheier Natural Area. This 100-acre preserve tucked into central Virginia’s piedmont region is mainly frequented by a small but loyal following of...
VIRGINIA STATE
tysonsreporter.com

Neighborhood Expert: Best beach trips from Northern Virginia

Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or [email protected]. I’m a beach lover. The water and sand is all I need for...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
wvtf.org

In 'Make it A Double' Virginia author does deep dive on whiskey

Reservoir Distillery in Richmond makes award-winning whiskeys. And part of the small team behind the bar is Shelley Sackier, whose newest book details her decades-long love affair with the brown spirit. Shelley Sackier first remembers tasting whiskey during a trip to Scotland in her early 20’s. And she says that...
RICHMOND, VA
thetrek.co

In the Blink of an Eye

As I left Harpers Ferry I couldn’t help but to be excited. Psychologically, I was on a high because I knew the next state to tackle was West Virginia. It’s the shortest state to hike, and each state I complete, is one closer to Maine. Eternity is forever...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Chesapeake Bay Foundation#Litter#Cbf Grassroots
WAVY News 10

Know Your Zone: Navigating a hurricane prompted evacuation

(WAVY) — It’s been several years since a hurricane pushed some locals to evacuate. If anyone could recall the day, it would be WAVY News’ former Chief Meteorologist, now Emeritus, Don Slater. He’ll be the first one to tell you… an evacuation for our community is rare. “For our area, it’s rare. So, what would […]
TRAFFIC
wvtf.org

Va. News: New whale technology, fire ants in Virginia

Fire ants are thriving in Virginia and it seems they're here to stay. And, new technology is being used to protect whales from lethal collisions with ships. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
wsvaonline.com

COVID hospitalizations dip in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. – COVID hospitalizations are coming down in Virginia. This morning, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported 560 in-patient coronavirus patients, down from a recent spike of 588 in the middle of last week. Sentara RMH has been steady, reporting 4 patients in its most recent update.
VIRGINIA STATE
wmra.org

Virginians opposing natural gas pipelines to join Poor People's march

A group of activists gathered in Charlottesville on Sunday to prepare for a march on Washington. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. In a former warehouse-turned-studio space in Charlottesville, a handful of people sat painting in color on printed signs. An image of two hands clasping each other is surrounded by endangered animals and the words "We rise – not just for you and me – stop MVP." That's the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which the organization ARTivism Virginia has fought against since it was founded in 2017 by Kay Ferguson.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
southlakessentinel.com

Virginia Now Approves New State Budget

Virginia now has a budget that was negotiated over several months between Republican and Democratic lawmakers in Richmond. Lawmakers voted on the finalized budget on Wednesday with Democrats, Republicans, and Governor Glenn Youngkin all voicing their support for the budget. The battle over the state budget has mainly been rooted...
VIRGINIA STATE
thenewsprogress.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Takes Executive Action on 30 Bills

RICHMOND–Governor Glenn Youngkin today took final action on 30 pieces of legislation, signing 23 bills into law and vetoing seven additional bills. With the Biennium Budget still pending, Governor Youngkin has signed more than 800 bills to date and remains committed to ensuring Virginia is recognized as the best place to live, work, and raise a family.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVR CBS 6

Mountain Valley Pipeline seeks new panel for challenges

The 303-mile pipeline, which is mostly finished, would transport natural gas drilled from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations through West Virginia and Virginia. Legal battles have delayed completion by nearly four years and doubled the pipeline's cost, now estimated at $6.6 billion.
RICHMOND, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy