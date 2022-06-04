Search for missing boater after boat found on shore in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - Crews are searching for a missing boater after a boat was found washed ashore.

The Virginia Marine Police says they are investigating a missing boater after a boat was found washed ashore between Grandview Beach and Factory Point early Saturday morning.

Around 06:40 a.m., Marine Police received a call from a citizen walking along Grandview Beach regarding a boat found washed up on shore.

Officials believe at least one person is missing and they are currently investigating the last know whereabouts of the boat's operator.

They are searching for 63-year-old Christopher Martin Young.

The search area includes the Chesapeake Bay from Annapolis, Maryland to Hampton, Virginia.

Cell phone data indicated the vessel departed Annapolis, Maryland yesterday evening and transited south.

Saturday, Poquoson Fire, Hampton Fire, and Virginia Marine Resources Commission responded to the search efforts with aircraft and small boats.

Additional Coast Guard assets involved in the search were:

29-foot Response Boat-Small II from Station Cape Charles

MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City

29-foot Response Boat-Small II from Station Oxford

45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station Milfordhaven

45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station Crisfield

The Virginia Marine Police continued its search on Sunday. No other agencies participated in Sunday's search.

Marine Police say two Marine Police vessels are continuing to search the believed route the vessel took but there is no localized search area. They will continue searching throughout the week by boat and air. All other agencies have suspended the search.

