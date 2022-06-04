Fort Myers police arrest man accused of beating baby

Kierra Russ, the first person brought to trial for the deadly 2016 Club Blu mass shooting in Fort Myers, was sentenced to life in prison on Monday afternoon. Russ was the first of five suspects to go to trial in connection to the Club Blu shooting. In May, a jury found her guilty of two second-degree murder charges and one count of conspiracy to commit murder for working as a lookout and texting others about the rival gang members at a party in the club. The people she messaged ended up killing 14-year-old Sean Archilles and 18-year-old Stef’an Strawder, and at least 14 others were injured.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO