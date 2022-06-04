ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fort Myers police arrest man accused of beating baby

WINKNEWS.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Fort Myers man was arrested after police say he beat a 7-month-old. Jaquon James Truvillion, 26, faces a charge of aggravated child abuse. According to an arrest report from the Fort Myers Police Department, a woman arrived...

www.winknews.com

Cleveland gal
2d ago

He will most def. be found guilty. He will get his prison sentence, but he won't last long in there. The "boys" don't like child abusers and he will def. get what he is owed!!

