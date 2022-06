OAK HILLS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Two lanes of northbound Interstate 15 are reopened after a RV travel trailer crashed at the top of the Cajon Pass Monday afternoon. California Highway Patrol were getting calls of a black Chevrolet Tahoe pulling a travel trailer that overturned. The crash took place Monday afternoon June 6, 2022 at about 4pm, just after Oak Hill Road exit on northbound I-15. The 25 foot trailer flipped over on its side and landed in the #3 and #4 lane.

OAK HILLS, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO