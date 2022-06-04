ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Large land purchase from BLM gives Hunters and Outdoor Enthusiasts more room to roam

By Valeria Fugate
wyomingnewsnow.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Outdoor enthusiasts and Hunters just got way more room to roam, thanks to a $21M land purchase from the Wyoming Bureau of Land Management (BLM). The BLM recently purchased their largest property ever from the Marton family, adding 35,670 acres to the national...

Housing supply may get worse before it gets better- PKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version

March - May Sport Economic Impact Casper

Wyoming's economy is bouncing back...but is it sustainable? 2-pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version

