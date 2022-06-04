IHC students clean up Thompson Park

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Need a summer job? 4-H Camp Wabasso is hiring. Camp director Sabrina DeRue says campers are signed up, but workers are needed to help give them the summer camp experience. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. What’s needed most, she...
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The first meetings over how to reuse closed north country prisons took place on Tuesday. Watertown and Ogdensburg correctional facilities were the subjects of two meetings. State Senator Patty Ritchie’s office tells 7 News the talks were the very first step for the state in...
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Potsdam could be flipping a village park into a skate park. Fall Island Park in Potsdam looks like any other park. Green space, benches, and it overlooks the water. But this space could be turned into a unique skate park. At least, that’s what the St. Lawrence County Arts Council thinks.
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville’s mayor says the cost of the village’s summer recreation program is getting expensive and Lewis County should be doing more to help. Meanwhile, the county manager is pushing back - saying Lowville needs to start being a team player. “We’re planning on...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s an opportunity to get senior citizens out of the house to have some fun. The Jefferson County Office for the Aging hosts its respite haven program twice a week at Trinity Episcopal Church in Watertown and River Community Church in Clayton. Volunteers do...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Eleanor A. Hull, 85, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home where she had been a resident. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11th at the Child’s Falls Sunrise Cemetery on County Rt. 29, Philadelphia, NY.
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Bethel M. Day, 83, of Weaver Road Chaumont, New York passed away after a brief illness on Sunday evening, June 5th, 2022, at Albany Medical Center. She was born on July 31,1938 in Watertown, NY, the daughter of Abel and Mildred (Knox) Brown. She graduated from Lyme Central High School and then went to work for A&P grocery store after graduation.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown city council narrowly passed the city’s 2022-23 budget. Flush with federal funding, the budget is much larger than normal years. It adds 22 new jobs. Mayor Jeff Smith and council member Sarah Compo Pierce voted against the budget. The number of new...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Great New York State Food and Wine Festival is this weekend. Clayton Chamber of Commerce executive director Tricia Bannister says the event features food and beverage from across the region. Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning. The event...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Donna M Hoover, widow of Earl “red” Hoover passed away at the Hospice Residence at the Ellis Farm, Gotham St., Watertown, on Monday, June 6, 2022, surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren. She was 85 years old. The daughter of Leland Dasno...
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The president of St. Lawrence Health System is the recipient of one of SUNY Potsdam’s highest honors. The college presented David Acker with the Leadership Through Service Award last week. The award honors outstanding individuals who have shown a commitment to service to the...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a home run for students attending the Watertown Rapids baseball team’s STEAM Day. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics. Fifth and sixth graders from across the north country came out to the Watertown Fairgrounds Monday to enjoy a not-so-typical...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - David J. Hodkinson, 83, Watertown, passed away Saturday, November 27th, 2021, at the Sunset Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, Boonville, NY where he had been a resident for two months. The Memorial Mass will be at 10 am on Saturday, June 11th, 2022 at Holy...
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Norma R. Grant, 97, of E. Lake St. passed away on Monday June 6th, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Cape Vincent. A complete obituary will follow at a later date. Online condolences can be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A pride picnic celebration with music, friends and food with the Lewis County LGBTQ+ community. People came out to celebrate the first weekend of Pride Month. Family and friends were dressed in banners and pride colors to show representation and support. “It’s important to recognize...
BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Mildred H. Seamon, formerly of Burnup Road, Black River, NY, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2022 at the Carthage Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Carthage, NY. She was born on February 13, 1929 in West Exeter, NY, daughter of Paul and Anna (Bjesik)...
Doogie will soon have a new home. The 19-foot giraffe which for the past several years has been in the front lawn of a Waterloo home is moving to Phelps. The giraffe was one of several animal statues and everything else, including the house at 20 West Elizabeth Street, was sold at auction Sunday.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities have confirmed a black bear sighting in the northern portion of Onondaga County. According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies received calls about a black bear in the area on June 5. A photo was also captured of the bear from a homeowner’s security camera in the area of Soule Road and Oswego County.
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Ruth H. Lefler, age 87, fell asleep in death on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility where she had been a resident since November of 2021. Ruth was born in Carthage, New York on March 4, 1935, a daughter...
