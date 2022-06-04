ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Section V baseball: Webster Thomas bats go cold, lose in state tournament regional

By James Johnson, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago

Webster Thomas went to Grand Island for the team's high school baseball state tournament quarterfinal as a hot-hitting ballclub.

The Titans returned from Erie County with no more games left to play this season.

Hamburg was the high-scoring team Saturday, defeating the Titans 13-1 and ending the Section V champion's run in the postseason.

Jon Oswald drove in four runs and two hits, while Hamburg starting pitcher Nolan Smith limited the Titans to four hits in five innings pitched for the Bulldogs (16-6).

Evan Chaffee and Braeden McGuire also did damage for the Section VI champion, with three runs batted in each. Chaffee had three hits, Jacob Reese and McGuire two.

The Titans had four hits, produced by Josh Butka, Colby Wilson, Nate Hill and Mason Lawyer. One of the best chances for Webster Thomas came in the third inning, with the Titans already down a healthy margin.

There were runners on base when Garett Wilson lined up a pitch and sent into the outfield. Hamburg's center fielder ran down and caught the drive, however.

"He made an over-the-shoulder catch, took away a couple of runs right there," Webster Thomas coach Kevin Neenan said. "It could've been 8-3, and who knows. Then, we're hanging in there, like we have. You keep competing and see what you can do."

Webster Thomas (13-12) entered the Section V Class A1 Tournament with more losses than wins. The Titans won the tournament, giving them two sectional titles in the last two seasons, and won a fourth game in a row by defeating Pittsford Sutherland 14-4 in a state qualifier game. Thomas had a season-high 18 hits against Sutherland.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Section V baseball: Webster Thomas bats go cold, lose in state tournament regional

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

