ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

‘Walker Independence’: Matt Barr & Justin Johnson Cortez On Telling Authentic Stories; Possible Love Triangle—ATX

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Matt Barr and Justin Johnson Cortez have a lot to tease following the premiere of the CW ’s Walker Independence at the ATX Festival in Austin. The pair star as Hoyt Rawlings and Calian, respectively, in the CW Walker prequel spinoff which was recently picked up to series .

Barr brings a certain swagger to Hoyt, a character who is getting a second life after he was killed off early on in the Walker series.

“Those are my favorite kind of characters to watch. They’re really dynamic, right?” Barr said of antiheroes like Hoyt. “Redemption stories are just more fun. I remember watching Point Break and being obsessed with the Bodhi [Patrick Swayze] character who’s an actual criminal robbing banks but you’re absolutely rooting for the bad guys. Now the antihero has become very much in vogue. What’s fun is that no matter what Hoyt does and no matter how many steps backward he takes we feel that nobility in him. I think that will follow him forever as long as he’s pursuing the right and noble thing.”

After Abby’s ( Kat McNamara ) husband is murdered in the first moments of the pilot episode, she is left for dead. She survived thanks to the Apache tribe who tended to her injuries and Calian, her Native guide who takes her to Independence, and an uncertain future.

“When this opportunity came up, I was a bit nervous because I wanted to make sure that the character was going to be represented in a positive way,” Johnson Cortez, who is Yaqui and Latino, said.

He continued, “I think there’s a little bit of the West in Calian, as well, and he should be unpredictable and a little dangerous. But what was really important to me is that we see him smile and that you’ll see him laugh. I didn’t want to represent the same old image of Native American characters on screen, so I’m excited to dive in deeper and show the complexities behind this character. Show how much fun they can be.”

Barr is proud to be part of a show with an organically diverse cast that represents the Americans that were around at that time authentically and their contributions to the melting pot that the United States is today.

“Across the TV landscape, there are attempts at diversity that can feel forced or like it’s treated as a novelty. It feels like you’re almost taking steps backward and even insulting,” he shared. “So to do it in an organic way is something special.”

Walker Independence will take viewers on a journey with these characters in the present, but will also dive into ther past and what led them to Texas.

“I can tease a little bit about Hoyt’s family which has a background that intersects with the Alamo, bringing in some real Texas history,” said Barr. “It informs why he is the way he is and why he’s chosen to lead the life he lives. I’m excited to explore that more.”

The new role helped Barr, a native of the Lone Star State, come full circle in a way. He made his TV debut on Walker, Texas Ranger where he shared a small scene with Chuck Norris.

“The show was filmed in Dallas where I grew up and they shot one day on one of my friend’s ranches so they pulled me in as an extra. I remember Chuck and Clarence Gilyard running and they say, ‘Where did he go?’ and I pointed to the left so they went that way. I had no words, but I pointed. When I went to school after that, I walked in like I was Tom Cruise.”

As the writers of Walker Independence are plotting the stories for Season 1, Barr hopes they may invite Norris to appear. Maybe even help Hoyt out by pointing him in the right direction, perhaps?

The character of Calian is reserved and most comfortable in the outskirts of Independence, but as he makes new allies, could this change?

“Getting Calian into town, we wanted to be able to tell this story authentically and not like, oh, he finds this white woman who is strong and beautiful and captivating—that can’t be the reason. That’s not the story we want to tell,” shared Johnson Cortez.

He added, “We don’t want to tell the story of this Indian assimilating into western culture. But there is a way to tell this story by sharing his interests and curiosity in the town in the expansion of the West authentically. That’s going to come out when exploring his past through his history and experience in the world up until that point.”

But does that mean there is no possibility of a love triangle between Abby, Hoyt, and Calian?

“Hey, I’m not saying that at all!” Johnson Cortez said slyly.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘True Detective’: Jodie Foster To Star In Season 4 Of HBO Anthology Series, Marks First Major Adult TV Role

Click here to read the full article. Jodie Foster is heading into Night Country. The Silence of the Lambs star is to lead the fourth iteration of HBO’s True Detective franchise, True Detective: Night Country. Foster, who will also exec produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, which comes from writer and director Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins. Alan Page Arriaga, exec producer of Starz’s Shining Girls, has also joined Lopez to write. The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic...
NFL
Deadline

‘Justified’ Creatives Look Back At The Magic Behind Hit FX Series—ATX

Click here to read the full article. Justified creator Graham Yost led the series’ creatives reunion panel at ATX Festival on Saturday afternoon where fans were treated to secrets from the writer’s room. Joining Yost for the special celebration were executive producer and director Michael Dinner and writer/producers Taylor Elmore, Dave Andron, Chris Provenzano, Benjamin Cavell, Ingrid Escajeda, VJ Boyd, and Wendy Calhoun. The series, following lawman Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant), ran for 6 seasons on FX from 2010 until 2015. Earlier this year, a limited series sequel Justified: City Primeval was announced by the network which is currently three weeks...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Jamie Foxx: “Never Thought I Would Live In A ‘Christian Society’ Where They Would Let Little Children Die Over And Over Again”

Click here to read the full article. Texas native Jamie Foxx joined the chorus of voices wondering how something like the school massacre in Uvalde could happen in the United States of America. The comedian, who himself was recently involved in subduing a man who attacked Dave Chappelle onstage, posted 16 Uvalde victims’ photos and wrote: Little angels my heart goes out to ur families…Never thought I would live in A society a “Christian Society” where they would let little children die over and over again and still not change any laws…if the people in this country are leaders and so-called...
TEXAS STATE
extratv

‘Always’ Star Brad Johnson Dead at 62

Actor Brad Johnson died earlier this year at the age of 62. Johnson’s rep Linda McAlister told The Hollywood Reporter that he died from complications of COVID-19 in February in Fort Worth, Texas. In a statement, his family said, “Although he was taken too early, he lived life to...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alamo, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Justin, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
City
Star, TX
IndieWire

‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel Will Star Jennifer Grey, Jonathan Levine to Direct

Click here to read the full article. It’s been 35 years since somebody put Baby (Jennifer Grey) in the corner, and audiences no doubt have “Hungry Eyes” for a sequel. Ahead of this year’s Cannes market, “Long Shot” and “50/50” director Jonathan Levine confirmed he will be directing the “Dirty Dancing” sequel for Lionsgate. Original lead star Grey will reprise her role of Frances “Baby” Houseman as she returns to family camp Kellerman’s in the 1990s, as Deadline reported. Similar to the 1987 iconic film, the upcoming “Dirty Dancing” installment will focus on a coming-of-age romance, but Baby’s personal story will intertwine...
MOVIES
SFGate

Ted Cruz Storms Off After Interviewer Asks: ‘Why Do Shootings Only Happen in America?’

Ted Cruz attended a vigil for the murder victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas and was confronted by Sky News reporter Mark Stone, who grilled the senator on why frequent mass shootings only happen in America. Cruz tried to spin the mass shooting in Uvalde as having nothing to do with gun laws and cut the interview short because of what he viewed as Stone’s “political agenda.” Twenty one people died at Robb Elementary after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire. Nineteen of the victims were children.
UVALDE, TX
Distractify

The Tragic Reason Why 'FBI' Isn't Airing Its Season 4 Finale

In early March, CBS announced that Dick Wolf’s hit procedural crime drama FBI had officially been renewed for Season 5 and Season 6. Since the series first aired in 2018, viewers have grown to know and love the colorful cast of characters who make up the fictional Federal Bureau of Investigations led by Maggie Bell (played by Missy Peregrym).
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Val Kilmer’s Top Gun: Maverick dialog was all AI since he can no longer speak

Top Gun: Maverick has proven to be a massive success for Tom Cruise, Paramount Pictures, and everyone involved. If you’ve watched the movie by now, then you’ll probably agree with most of us that it’s a very solid follow-up to the original film from 1986. What you might not know, though, is that Val Kilmer’s voice in the movie was actually brought to life with voice AI.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Norris
Person
Matt Barr
Person
Patrick Swayze
Person
Clarence Gilyard
Person
Evan Rachel Wood
Person
Donald Faison
Whiskey Riff

Matthew McConaughey Calls For “Every American To Take A Longer And Deeper Look In The Mirror” After Tragic School Shooting In His Hometown Of Uvalde, Texas

Matthew McConaughey is speaking out after the tragic, horrific and unthinkable school shooting that took place yesterday in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary school Tuesday afternoon, and as the heartbreak and sadness continues to deepen as we learn more about what took place, Matthew is calling upon all Americans to take a hard look in the mirror and “ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value?'”
UVALDE, TX
tvinsider.com

Why Was ‘Magnum P.I.’ Canceled? CBS Boss Explains

CBS canceled Magnum P.I. after four seasons on May 12. And according to CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl, they did not make that decision lightly. The reboot, starring Jay Hernandez, is one of the few network dramas to feature a Latino lead. Its cancellation was reportedly due to licensing fee disagreements between CBS and Universal Television, per Deadline. Despite the show’s popularity (it ranked No. 9 out of CBS’s 14 network dramas, per TVLine), CBS and Universal Television reportedly could not reach an agreement.
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise Reportedly Embarrassed About One Specific Detail In 'Top Gun: Maverick', Insider Spills

Say it ain't so!Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer spilled the beans that despite Tom Cruise's widespread reputation for doing his own complicated and dangerous stunts on set, the actor was not allowed to fly the F-18 Super Hornet in the highly anticipated action sequel. Cruise takes pride in his abilities as a stuntman as well as an performer of the arts. Previously calling himself an "aerobatic pilot," he once stated he's done "more aerial sequences than any other actor."However, the U.S. Navy was reportedly uncomfortable with allowing the Mission Impossible star to pilot the $70 million military aircraft without...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justin Johnson#The Walker#Love Triangle#Walker Independence#Cw Walker#Apache#Native
wonderwall.com

Ivanka Trump, Matthew McConaughey, Leah Remini, Tim McGraw and more stars react to Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

In something that has become all too familiar, a school shooting occurred on May 24, 2022, this time in Uvalde, Texas. By the end of the night, 19 elementary school students and two adults at Robb Elementary School were dead. The suspect in the massacre was also killed. NPR reported that it was the 27th school shooting this year. Social media sounded off on the heels of the tragedy — the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut — and many voices came from those in the entertainment world… Ivanka Trump tweeted, "It's impossible to imagine the pain being felt by the victims' families as a result of the senseless violence in TX. May God be with them and the Uvalde community as the nation condemns this horrific act of evil & prays for their strength in the face of this unimaginable tragedy."
UVALDE, TX
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Didn’t Ask Original Stars Kelly McGillis, Meg Ryan to Return: Here’s Why

Tom Cruise’s brand new “Top Gun” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick,” premieres only in theaters on May 27th. Ahead of the film drop, we can’t wait to see what more the Hollywood icon brought to the 1980s narrative. Even more exciting, Tom Cruise welcomed back one of the film’s original cast members, Val Kilmer. Kilmer will reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s former rival, “Iceman.” However, interestingly, Tom Cruise did not ask his onscreen partner, Kelly McGillis, back to reprise her “Top Gun” role as Charlotte “Charlie” Blackwood.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

Val Kilmer's Daughter Recounts Filming of 'Extraordinary' 'Top Gun: Maverick' Scene

Top Gun: Maverick features Tom Cruise returning to the role that made him a superstar 36 years ago, but it also includes a heartbreaking scene with Val Kilmer. The Heat star has a small cameo as Tom "Iceman Kazansky, who reunites with Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. Kilmer's daughter, actress Mercedes Kilmer, told Page Six it was "extraordinary" to see the scene being filmed.
MOVIES
Soaps In Depth

Chris Van Etten Is Leaving GENERAL HOSPITAL

Unfortunately for Terry, Chet is on his way out of Port Charles as portrayer Chris Van Etten is leaving GENERAL HOSPITAL. In the recent issue of Soap Opera Digest, a setside source reported that the storyline had to be cut short because Van Etten moved away from California with his family.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

90K+
Followers
30K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy