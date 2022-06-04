ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Under Fire For Employee Interrupting Theme Park Marriage Proposal

By Bruce Haring
 3 days ago

A video showing a Disneyland Paris theme park marriage proposal being interrupted is drawing online condemnation for ruining a couple’s special moment.

Newsweek reports that the video, initially posted to Reddit and now gone viral, has been upvoted 85,000 times.

The man proposing marriage to his girlfriend reportedly asked permission from a park employee before mounting a platform in front of Cinderella’s Castle to pop the question. As he drops to his knee holding a ring box, a male employees runs into the scene, darts between the couple, and grabs the ring box. He then gets off the platform and gestures to the couple to complete their ceremony off the platform.

“We regret how this was handled,” a Disney spokesperson told Newsweek “We have apologized to the couple involved and offered to make it right.”

In 2018, a man sued the company for interrupting his proposal at Orlando’s Disney World. The lawsuit also accused an employee of physical harassment.

A request for comment to Disney corporate about both incidents was not immediately returned.

