ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Black Voters Decreased Support For Biden Spotlights Areas For Improvement

By NewsOne Staff
NewsOne
NewsOne
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37OIP5_0g0gk5rY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vUU9u_0g0gk5rY00

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

A new poll shows Black support for President Joe Biden has waned since he first took office. According to a Washington Post-Ipsos Poll, 70 percent of Black voters surveyed supported the president.

The Washington Post acknowledged that Black voters remain the most solid group in supporting the president, particularly on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, immigration and the economy.

Looking at the poll data closer, Black voters held a more favorable view of the president and Vice President Kamala Harris than leaders in the House and Senate.

Black people were about as likely as all other voters to vote in the midterm elections. Across the board, 54 percent of Black voters and 56 percent of all voters said they would absolutely vote. Black voters who were likely to vote or had at least a 50-50 chance of voting comprised another 32 percent.

Nearly 60 percent of Black voters see a possible Republican takeover of the Senate as a bad thing. But 31 percent of Black people polled thought the shift would have no real consequence.

A Black Georgia voter interviewed by the Post pointed to the president’s struggle to get things accomplished. During the election, the president touted his over 40 years in Washington, D.C. as the reason to support him over the other contenders for the Democratic nomination. He sold voters on the belief that he alone could bring consensus back to the country.

Even when he steps into the role as the great facilitator, he defaults back to his wishful thinking of “reasonable Republicans” stepping up. While several did come together to support the bipartisan infrastructure law, needed investments in the American public have been tanked by Republican refusal to compromise. This coupled with Democratic holdouts on the filibuster has stalled much of the Biden agenda.

The president’s Build Back Better agenda failed to move forward in the Senate. Last summer, White House senior advisor Trey Baker spoke with NewsOne about the administration’s effort to engage Black voters around the president’s plans.

To his credit, the president has followed through on support for HBCUs and expanding the federal judiciary including nominating the first Black woman Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson .

He also recently nominated Judge Carlton W. Reeves of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi as the chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission. Reeves is the second Black judge to serve on the federal bench in Mississippi and has a fierce reputation for justice and equity.

Other poll questions asked Black voters about specific issues impacting the country. A question on crime that suggested Black voters see better results from investing in community resources than increasing police presence to address rising crime. A total of 86%of Black people surveyed found that “increasing funding to build economic opportunities in poor neighborhoods with higher crime” would lead to reduced crime.

Only 72 percent of those surveyed thought increasing police would have a similar impact. A noted 68% of Black people thought “having outreach workers try to resolve disputes between residents who might use guns” could lead to a reduction in crime.

Understanding how Black voters value key issues could be informative for candidates this midterm election cycle. The question of handling crime is mixed, but challenges existing narratives that focus solely on increasing police funding.

SEE ALSO:

Biden Administration Prioritizing Black Outreach In Push for Build Back Better Agenda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cvo7D_0g0gk5rY00

Comments / 257

Shady Wade
3d ago

Why anyone would vote for more of the same as what is happening to us now would be blind 🐑 🐏 Democrats tell you they will change things and make it better but lie like rugs. They only help themselves and the rich while you live off their crumbs.

Reply(64)
92
F....Marxism!
3d ago

Reparation lie coming in 3,2,1...Please black people he can promise the moon and stars but it will never clear the Senate...ever! Vote like your life depends on it...because it does!

Reply(2)
35
melvin wilson
3d ago

black people voted for Biden cause they didn't like Trump...I listened to some of Trump interviews...he made good sense to me!!..

Reply(9)
56
Related
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

5 good things Biden has done for all of us

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings seem to keep dropping and dropping. As a Democrat who voted for the president, I cannot understand why. I certainly understand Americans blaming the person in power, even if they are not responsible for what ails the voter; but if you look at the facts, President Biden and his administration have made a number of positive changes in our nation which will or already have positively impacted voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
MarketRealist

What Has Kamala Harris Accomplished So Far as Vice President?

It has been two years since President Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his vice president, and just as many years since they were elected into the White House. While President Biden has been front and center when it comes to major issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, student loan forgiveness, and the ongoing pandemic, Harris has been busy working behind the scenes.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

‘If he wins, they’ll implement a Christian version of sharia law’: The community divided by prayers of high school football coach

There is much regarding the case of coach Joe Kennedy about which the people of Bremerton disagree.They do not concur as to when he actually starting praying with the players of the Bremerton High School football team. There is no consensus whether those prayers started as a “private act”, which became public, or if he had always said them in the locker team before “The Knights” took to the field.People differ on whether some of the students may have felt compelled or pressured to pray along, given that Kennedy held – as any coach does – a position of influence...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Midterm Election#Politics Federal#Racism#Racial Injustice#Politics Whitehouse#Racial Issues#Mandel Ngan Getty#Washington Post Ipsos#The Washington Post#House#Republican#Democratic
Fox News

I'm a doctor and a Democrat, and I won't let the mob force me to choose between the two

The high-profile back-and-forth between Elon Musk and Twitter has jump started a national conversation about the broader re-alignment of our cultural priorities and ideology. In the face of blowback from progressives, Musk has argued that today’s Democratic Party, "has been hijacked by extremists," morphing fellow center-left liberals like myself to align with current perspectives of those held by conservatives.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Elections
Daily Mail

The Democratic Party and Kamala Harris are ranked the most UNPOPULAR out of nine political figures and institutions including Trump, Biden, DeSantis, Disney the Supreme Court and the Republican Party, new poll shows

The Democratic Party and Vice President Kamala Harris are less popular and viewed more unfavorably than the Republican Party, former President Donald Trump and even Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. A new NBC News poll published Monday shows that when Americans were asked their feelings towards entities and individuals, the Democratic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy