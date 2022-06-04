ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hicksville, NY

Teen Trio Nabbed For Burglary At Hicksville Deli

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LmWBQ_0g0gk4yp00
Deli NY in Hicksville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Three teens have been charged in connection with a burglary at a popular Long Island deli.

Nassau County Police Second Precinct officers responded to Deli NY in Hicksville, located at 18 Newbridge Road, just before 4 p.m. Friday, June 3.

Upon arrival, officers were informed that three male subjects were observed gaining entry to the deli by throwing rocks through the front glass window and removing merchandise from the store, said police.

A subsequent investigation by responding officers led them to identify and locate the three male juveniles responsible. They were then placed into custody without incident.

The three juveniles -- one age 16 and two age 15 -- have been charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.

The 16-year-old was arraigned on Saturday, June 4 at First District Court in Hempstead.

The 15-year-olds were released with an appearance ticket returnable on Thursday, June 16 to Nassau County Family Court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Inwood Traffic Stop Leads To Gun Arrest, Police Say

Police have arrested a man from the region for alleged possession of a loaded gun during a routine traffic stop on Long Island. The incident took place in Inwood around 9:40 p.m., Monday, June 6. According to detectives, officers spotted a black 2010 Nissan Maxima traveling eastbound on Bayview Avenue...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Bayville Man Located, Police Say

A missing Long Island man has been located after disappearing from a group home. Nassau County resident Neil Newman, age 68, of Bayville, was reported missing on Monday, June 6. Newman was last seen leaving his group home on Bayville Avenue, according to the Nassau County Police. He was located...
BAYVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hicksville, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Nassau County, NY
City
Hempstead, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Hicksville, NY
Daily Voice

Police Identify 19-Year-Old Killed In Hempstead Shooting

Police have identified a 19-year-old man who died in a shooting on Long Island. Jaden Omaree Johnson, of Hempstead, was identified as the man who died from his injuries following a shooting that happened in Hempstead at about 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, according to an update from the Nassau County Police Department on Tuesday, June 7.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Paterson Detectives Nab 16-Year-Old Street Dealer With Gun, Heroin, Crack

Paterson detectives busted a 16-year-old city boy Monday with dozens of heroin folds, several vials of crack and a loaded gun, authorities said. Investigators working the "hot spot" neighborhood on and around the corner of 10th Avenue and 26th Street watched as the teen adjusted and then removed the gun from his waistband, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

All For What? Twins From Ridgewood, Two Others Charged In Vicious Westwood Robbery

Two men were viciously beaten and robbed in Westwood by twin brothers from Ridgewood and two companions -- all for a cellphone and a six-pack of beer -- authorities said. Both victims were hospitalized with facial injuries after being jumped and pummeled outside a Chinese restaurant on Washington Avenue across from 3rd Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Police Chief Michael Pontillo said.
WESTWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Burglary#Deli Ny#First District Court
Daily Voice

Occupant In Fleeing Vehicle Dies, Two Others Seized In Jersey Shore Crash, Authorities Say

An Asbury Park police pursuit ended with the death of one occupant, the arrests of two others and the hospitalization of a fourth, authorities confirmed Tuesday. Officers responding to gunfire from near Mt. Olive Holy Temple Church on Atkins Avenue in Neptune City around 7:15 p.m. Sunday tried stopping a car that fled the scene, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
PIX11

Long Island officials ID man, 19, fatally shot in quadruple shooting

LONG ISLAND (PIX11)– Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information about a quadruple shooting on Long Island over the weekend. Jaden O. Johnson, 19, was fatally shot in the incident on Terrace Avenue in Hempstead at around 10:10 p.m. Saturday. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died, police said. A 23-year-old […]
HEMPSTEAD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

NJ Police Sergeant's Unsecured Guns Taken Twice By Teens: Report

A Jersey Shore police sergeant accused of leaving his guns unsecured had them taken by teenagers at least twice, NJ Advance Media reported. Beach Haven Sgt. Andrew Wahlberg, 48, has been charged with child endangerment, authorities previously said. A 15-year-old was arrested with a 9mm Beretta handgun taken from Wahlberg at a Stafford park near an elementary school last month.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Killed After Being Struck By Car, Van On Roadway In Hempstead

A man died after being struck by two separate vehicles on a Long Island roadway. It happened around 4:35 a.m. Tuesday, June 7 in Hempstead. The 35-year-old man was crossing Peninsula Boulevard near the intersection of President Street when he was struck by a 2003 Honda Civic driven by a 47-year-old man that was traveling northbound on Peninsula Boulevard, Nassau County Police said.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Clifton, Paterson Men Shot, Authorities Investigate

Two men from Clifton and Paterson were hospitalized after being shot Monday night, authorities confirmed. The 19-year-old Clifton resident and the other victim, 24, were wounded at the corner of Wabash and Crooks avenues in Paterson around 8:45 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.
CLIFTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Missing Trumbull Boy, Age 10, Found Safe, Police Say

This story has been updated. Police in Fairfield County have located a 10-year-old boy who had not been seen in more than a day. The boy went missing from Trumbull around noon on Monday, June 6, he was found safe on Tuesday, June 7, said Lt. Brian Weir, of the Trumbull Police.
TRUMBULL, CT
Daily Voice

Montauk Businessman Charged With Ripping Off Customers, DA Says

A Long Island businessman has been charged with grand larceny for the alleged theft of more than $325,000 from some of his customers and a payroll company. Mark Ripolone, age 34, of Montauk, was arrested on Monday, June 6, and charged with five counts of grand larceny, said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney.
MONTAUK, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
287K+
Followers
44K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy