Good news for Rays’ Andrew Kittredge, JP Feyereisen

By Greg McKenna
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
Rays right-hander Andrew Kittredge said he’s hoping to be activated from the injured list in “the next couple of days” as he returns from low back tightness. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Rays right-hander Andrew Kittredge said he’s hoping to be activated from the injured list in “the next couple of days” as he returns from low back tightness. Meanwhile, manager Kevin Cash said the results of an MRI Friday revealed JP Feyereisen’s shoulder injury is just a bone bruise.

Feyereisen said Friday that the “bug in the arm” felt similar to the discomfort that kept him out for more than a month (late July through most of August) last season, but Cash said Saturday it was a “good sign” the MRI revealed no damage to any ligaments or the rotator cuff.

“Everything looked good in there,” Cash said. “It just looked like there’s just wear and tear that he’s just kind of aggravated.”

Feyereisen has been the Rays’ most consistent reliever this season, holding opponents to an .086 batting average. He has yet to allow an earned run in 24-1/3 innings, striking out 25 and walking just five.

Kittredge flew in from Triple-A Durham Saturday morning after throwing an 18-pitch scoreless inning Friday, allowing one hit. He said he shook off some rust in extended spring training Tuesday in Port Charlotte and will determine a plan for the next few days with Cash and pitching coach Kyle Snyder after playing catch.

“It went well,” Kittredge said of Friday’s start. “I didn’t really feel anything out of the ordinary, so I think that’s a good sign (that) I’m feeling pretty good and heading in the right direction.”

Second time’s the charm

In his second big-league appearance Friday, Cavin Faucher pitched a scoreless inning in the Rays’ 6-3 victory over the White Sox. [ CHRIS O'MEARA | AP ]

After Calvin Faucher’s difficult major-league debut against the Angels on May 9, he and the Rays noticed something.

Faucher’s arm slot on his fastball was lower than on his off-speed pitches, possibly giving hitters an indication of what was coming. After being sent down to Triple-A Durham the next day, he immediately began working on the adjustment.

In his second big-league appearance Friday, Faucher pitched a scoreless eighth inning in the Rays’ 6-3 victory over the White Sox. After allowing a pair of two-out singles, he forced Jake Burger to ground out to short.

The California native said he felt less nervous Friday than in Anaheim, when he had friends and family in the stands.

“(I’ve learned) not to make anything bigger than what it is,” Faucher said. “Just staying within myself.”

Minor matters

Class A pitching prospect Seth Johnson’s right forearm inflammation will shut him down from throwing for a month but will not require surgery. … Two Rays were named top May pitchers in their leagues: prospect Taj Bradley, for Double-A Montgomery in the Southern League after posting a 1.06 ERA, .109 opponents average and 23 strikeouts in 17 innings; and 2021 draftee Austin Vernon, for Charleston (S.C.) in the Low A Carolina League with a 0.44 ERA, .129 average and 34 strikeouts over 20-2/3 innings.

Miscellany

Manuel Margot started as the Rays’ designated hitter Saturday as he continues to manage right hamstring tightness. He was pinch-run for in the seventh inning Friday by Brett Phillips, who replaced him in rightfield for the rest of the game. … Taylor Walls said he was available if needed off the bench and could return to the starting lineup in “the next day or two” after fouling a ball off his right calf against the Rangers Wednesday. He took grounders at short behind Vidal Bruján before the game Saturday. … Shane Baz (arthroscopic surgery, right elbow) will start Sunday for Durham.

Times staff writer Marc Topkin contributed to this report.

• • •

