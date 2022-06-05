ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholas County, WV

Emotional reaction to the death of Nicholas County Deputy Baker

By WSAZ News Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A community is mourning the loss of a deputy who lost his life protecting others. According to the Nicholas County Sheriff Department’s Facebook page, Deputy Tom Baker was killed while responding to a...

Remembering Nicholas County deputy killed in the line of duty

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Family, friends, members of the community and law enforcement agencies from around the region have made their way to Nicholas County Wednesday to pay final respects to a fallen brother in blue. Funeral services for Nicholas County deputy Tom Baker are being held at...
Deputy Baker’s wife | “He was the only one I wanted by my side”

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Loved ones of fallen deputy Tom Baker say he’ll be remembered for his contagious laugh and smile. WSAZ had the opportunity to correspond with Deputy Baker’s wife, who told us Baker was a ‘great officer and treated everyone the same’, but what she wants her husband to be remembered for most is his ‘huge smile and contagious laughter.’
Here is how to show support for Deputy Thomas Baker

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A small tight-knit community is now rallying behind the Baker family, who lost a husband and a father. Many people have asked how to show support for fallen Deputy Thomas Baker who died Friday night in an active shooter incident in the Birch River area. Businesses are starting benefits and fundraisers.
Reward increased for missing West Virginia woman

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The reward for information in the case of a missing Mason County woman has been increased. The Mason County Sheriff’s Department says that the reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Grace Allison Smith has been increased from $6,000 to $7,500 Grace Smith was last seen on February 23, 2022, and […]
Gunfight which left deputy dead went on for a couple of hours

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — More is being learned about the timeline which led to the shooting death of a Nicholas County sheriff’s deputy Friday night in the Birch River community. A criminal complaint indicated Deputy Tom Baker and Corporal Josh Ellison of the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department arrived at...
UPDATE: Body found in Greenbrier County identified as missing man

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A body has been found in Greenbrier County. On Monday, June 06, 2022, at approximately 11:43 am, Sergeant B. W. Mitchell and Corporal Brandon McCormick of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of a body being found on the embankment of Howard’s Creek along Camp Ann Bailey Road in the Caldwell area.
Court records detail history of Nicholas County murder suspect

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia court records show the suspects involved in Friday night’s deadly shooting that killed a Nicholas County sheriff’s deputy and injured another have a criminal history. Richie Holcomb, 36, who died in the shootout, was convicted of a felony in Webster County...
Huntington officers investigate reports of shots fired

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police have confirmed reports of shots fired just after 7 a.m. Thursday. The shots were reported in the area of Charleston Avenue and Euclid Place as well as near 10th Avenue. Police say five to six shots were heard. No further information has been released.
Senator Manchin makes statement on death of Nicholas County officer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Senator Manchin has sent out a press release on the death of a Nicholas County Officer. “Gayle and I are absolutely heartbroken to hear of the death of Nicholas County Deputy Tom Baker. I know our entire state feels this loss, and we are praying for the Nicholas County community and for the recovery of the second Deputy in critical condition. Our first responders, those who are selflessly willing to put themselves in harm’s way to protect and serve our communities, are the backbone of our state and we will not forget their legacy and service to the Mountain State. We extend our deepest condolences to Deputy Baker’s family, friends and colleagues and to the entire Nicholas County community.”
Arrest made in federal drug raid

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Tuesday in Huntington and faces several counts of drug-related charges, according to court documents. A WSAZ crew was there as FBI agents, as well as deputies from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, raided a home along McVeigh Avenue. Agents could be...
Week-long investigation leads to drug-related arrest

HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Hinton woman was arrested this morning following the execution of a residential search warrant. According to Sheriff Justin Faris of the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, a warrant was executed at approximately midnight of Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the intersection of Temple and 10th Avenue in Hinton.
