Old West End Festival returns after two years

After two years of cancellations, Toledo’s Old West End has come alive this weekend with the return of its annual festival.

The event on Saturday featured a parade, house tours, marketplace and art fair, and local vendors as well as neighbors and residents gathering together for food, fun, and community bonding.

“The energy in the neighborhood is just electric,” said Chris Hanley, president of the Old West End Association. “The whole place becomes enchanted.”

The Old West End Festival’s 2020 and 2021 editions both were canceled because of the pandemic, so everyone was especially excited to bring it back this year, Mr. Hanley said. Though most activities were scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, there was music, food, and entertainment during the evenings leading up to the weekend, particularly Friday night.

“It’s like a dream,” he said.

With a clear view of the parade route from Robinwood Avenue and Bancroft Street, Vicki Plant and her partner Mike McMahon sold drinks, snacks, and houseplants to neighbors and festival attendees. Mr. McMahon also grilled hot dogs and bratwurst for people to eat while watching the parade.

“I think there was a lot of pent-up anxiety over not having the festival,” he said, noting this year’s crowd was much bigger than in the past.

Ms. Plant said people were already setting up tables and tents Friday night to sell their wares, which she said has never happened before.

“I love it,” she said about the festival’s return. “In fact, last night was unbelievable.”

She tries to keep the drinks and snacks affordable for families, so they can enjoy themselves during the event. The houseplants she sells come from greenhouse in the back of the house.

“I’ve always liked plants, and then we liked this house,” she said. “The greenhouse is really what forced me to start doing this.”

Because it’s so close to the parade route, people tend to show up at the Plant/McMahon house during the festival, Mr. McMahon said. And because they’ve lived there for so long — in the neighborhood since the 1970s and in their current home since 1985 — he feels an obligation to provide food and drinks for his neighbors.

“That’s the big attraction, you can see everything,” he said about his home’s location. “Everyone comes by here eventually.”

And even when the event was canceled, the couple threw a party for people in the neighborhood during the weekend the festival was originally planned to take place.

“We were like the unofficial Old West End Festival in 2020,” he said.

The festival is scheduled to continue Sunday with events including a 5K race/walk, house tours, and marketplace and art fair, according to the Old West End Association website.