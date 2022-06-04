ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Old West End Festival returns after two years

By By Kate Snyder / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hE6ii_0g0gj8Xw00

After two years of cancellations, Toledo’s Old West End has come alive this weekend with the return of its annual festival.

The event on Saturday featured a parade, house tours, marketplace and art fair, and local vendors as well as neighbors and residents gathering together for food, fun, and community bonding.

“The energy in the neighborhood is just electric,” said Chris Hanley, president of the Old West End Association. “The whole place becomes enchanted.”

The Old West End Festival’s 2020 and 2021 editions both were canceled because of the pandemic, so everyone was especially excited to bring it back this year, Mr. Hanley said. Though most activities were scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, there was music, food, and entertainment during the evenings leading up to the weekend, particularly Friday night.

“It’s like a dream,” he said.

With a clear view of the parade route from Robinwood Avenue and Bancroft Street, Vicki Plant and her partner Mike McMahon sold drinks, snacks, and houseplants to neighbors and festival attendees. Mr. McMahon also grilled hot dogs and bratwurst for people to eat while watching the parade.

“I think there was a lot of pent-up anxiety over not having the festival,” he said, noting this year’s crowd was much bigger than in the past.

Ms. Plant said people were already setting up tables and tents Friday night to sell their wares, which she said has never happened before.

“I love it,” she said about the festival’s return. “In fact, last night was unbelievable.”

She tries to keep the drinks and snacks affordable for families, so they can enjoy themselves during the event. The houseplants she sells come from greenhouse in the back of the house.

“I’ve always liked plants, and then we liked this house,” she said. “The greenhouse is really what forced me to start doing this.”

Because it’s so close to the parade route, people tend to show up at the Plant/McMahon house during the festival, Mr. McMahon said. And because they’ve lived there for so long — in the neighborhood since the 1970s and in their current home since 1985 — he feels an obligation to provide food and drinks for his neighbors.

“That’s the big attraction, you can see everything,” he said about his home’s location. “Everyone comes by here eventually.”

And even when the event was canceled, the couple threw a party for people in the neighborhood during the weekend the festival was originally planned to take place.

“We were like the unofficial Old West End Festival in 2020,” he said.

The festival is scheduled to continue Sunday with events including a 5K race/walk, house tours, and marketplace and art fair, according to the Old West End Association website.

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

Old West End Festival kicks off after a 2 year hiatus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, The Old West End Festival kicked off its first night at the Agnes Reynolds Jackson Arbetorium. “We’re excited to be back, everyone was just itching to get back to the festival. It’s the best event in the neighborhood each year, and not having it for two years we really missed it. And we’re excited to be back,” said Dan Finkle, the Public Relations Chair for the event.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Cherry Fest Run returns with Whitehouse festival this year

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Get ready to lace up your running shoes because the sixth annual Julie’s Fitness Studio Cherry Fest Run is back again this year. The event again welcomes all runners and walkers and has some added fun to make it a little more wild! The run will take place on Friday June 10th and offers traditional competitive race options as well as a kids fun run and the chance to meet some of the Nature’s Nursery animals.
WHITEHOUSE, OH
nbc24.com

The Whitehouse Cherry Fest is even sweeter in its 39th year

The Whitehouse Cherry Fest returns for its 39th year, and is bigger and better than ever! So much more than just cherry pie, this event boasts carnival rides, games, music and live entertainment, and more. Sponsor Steve Rogers Ford sent GM Jason Gorr to chat with 'What's Going On' to share all the details.
WHITEHOUSE, OH
sent-trib.com

A taste of Myles in Tomato Bread

LIME CITY —The big easy smile from Becky Ramirez, as she removed her Tomato Bread from the oven, shows her love for cooking and sharing good food. “This is based on the Myles Pizza recipe, with a few changes. Their tomato bread was a favorite,” she said. “It’s just delicious and it’s so fun to make. I make it three or four times a year, when I get a hunger for it. Bowling Green was my stomping ground, back in the day.”
BOWLING GREEN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
fcnews.org

Site change likely for Swanton fireworks

It appears likely Swanton’s Independence Day fireworks will be moved to a new location. It was originally announced that this year’s fireworks would be set off from the Faith Lutheran Church property on Dodge Street. The change came about due to the installation of a new roof at Swanton High School, where the fireworks usually take place.
SWANTON, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Sauder Village announces lineup of summer concerts

A summer of music awaits visitors to Archbold’s Sauder Village, with a variety of concerts announced over the next few months. The living history museum and farm will host “A Night of Music” at the 1920’s Theater and Speakeasy on Friday, June 3 beginning at 6pm. Irish musician and #1 ranked artist on the UK charts Luke Concannon will perform with his wife, classic singer Stephanie Hollenberg. Only limited seating available for this performance, and tickets cost $15 per person.
ARCHBOLD, OH
WTOL 11

Monclova family farm welcomes U-Pick strawberries Wednesday

MONCLOVA, Ohio — Strawberry-picking season is underway and can be a fresh way to fill the fridge with fruit. Stevens Gardens, a family-owned farm stand in Monclova, is opening up its fields for customers to pick their own strawberries on June 8. Customers can pick their own starting at...
MONCLOVA, OH
WTOL 11

OLPH Fun Fest makes full return this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio — After a few years off because of the pandemic, the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Fun Festival is returning to south Toledo this weekend. Festival organizers are excited to bring the festival back in full, with rides, food trucks and music all returning. Tickets for individual activities are available at the festival for free. Money from the festival goes right back to the parish.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West End#Art#Parade
nbc24.com

Oregon real estate mogul installs bike racks to curb homeless camping

PORTLAND, Oregon (KATU) – It's not unusual to see bicycle racks on the streets of Portland, but 22 of them, on one block, on one side of the street?. That's something you probably won't find anywhere but on Northwest Broadway. The building on the block is owned by Jordan Schnitzer Properties, and it was Schnitzer who made the decision to line part of the sidewalk with nearly two dozen bike racks.
OREGON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Restaurants downsizing because of takeout, staff shortages

PARMA, Ohio — Twisted Taino Owner Jose Melendez has had to shrink and move his business over the last two years. “Ever since COVID, people got the hang of takeout. Here at Twisted Taino, we’re still building our dining area, so we’re still considered to be a takeout location," Melendez said.
PARMA, OH
pointandshoreland.com

TOLEDO LUCAS COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY

The library is the place to be this summer. With a wide array of events and activities, there is something for everyone. Make the most of your summer with us. As the calendar flips to June, it is time for Summer Read. Simply read 30 days between June 6 and August 1. Grab your signup prize and then complete the challenge to be entered into grand prize drawings for Nintendo Switch Lites, Kindles, Cricuts, Fitbit trackers, gift cards to local businesses and more.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Want free Cedar Point tickets?

**Related Video Above: Pay more for thrills: Why prices could be rising at Cedar Point.** SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — In an effort to entice more people to donate blood in the upcoming months, the Red Cross is offering up free Cedar Point tickets. “Blood and platelet donations tend to decline during the summer months when […]
SANDUSKY, OH
ssgnews.com

Are Granite and Quartz Countertops Still a Smart Buy in 2022?

Are you planning an upgrade to your kitchen or bath in your Perrysburg home? The project likely includes sourcing material for stunning new countertops. Should you be thinking about granite, or is there something new and trending that makes a better return on your investment?. Surprisingly, even after over two...
PERRYSBURG, OH
ssgnews.com

Sunshine – DIRECT SUPPORT PROFESSIONAL MAUMEE, OH

Sunshine Communities, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in Northwest Ohio supporting individuals with developmental disabilities through residential, vocational, clinical, therapeutic, and recreational services. These services are offered in various circumstances including at our Maumee, Ohio campus and at homes within the community. In addition to programs on campus, Sunshine individuals and staff operate Georgette’s Grounds and Gifts, a coffee shop and fair trade gift store located in downtown Maumee. Right across the road lies Sunshine Studios, an art studio space and gift store offering classes to individuals and the community.
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Colony project asking for more money from Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Will Toledo taxpayers be kicking in additional money for a new housing and retail complex?. Developers say the cost is going up for the Colony project and they need the city’s help relocating a sewer project to make the housing project happen. Eventually, the 42-inch...
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Saying goodbye to the 101-year-old SPPS

OTTAWA — Betty Wannemacher’s oldest sister attended the Fourth Street Sts. Peter and Paul School (SPPS) when it was first built in 1921, 101 years ago, and it has proudly stood as a centerpiece in the Ottawa community and Catholic parishioners for multiple generations. On Sunday, former students, teachers, and the public were invited to tour the building one last time before its scheduled demolition, with blackboards, filing cabinets, bookcases, and any other items inside available for the taking.
OTTAWA, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy