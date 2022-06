By Ken Hissner: The hardest puncher usually named is Heavyweight Earnie “The Black Destroyer” Shavers, who was 74-14-1 with 68 knockouts from Warren, Ohio, from 1969 to 1995. If he didn’t knock you out, he usually at least knocked you down, including the best of the best like Muhammad Ali, whom he knocked down in the second round (though www.boxrec.com doesn’t show that) and Larry “The Easton Assassin” Holmes in their second fight knocking him down in the seventh but getting stopped by Holmes in the eleventh.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO