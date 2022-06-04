'Anatomy of a Scandal': Why There Won't Be a Season 2

The Real is over. After 8 seasons and 1,360 episodes, the hosts – Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Garcelle Beauvais, and Adrienne Bailon – bid adieu in an emotional finale episode on Friday, June 3. During the episode, the women reflected on their top moments, favorite memories, and the impact the two-time Emmy award-winning series made in daytime television history. Since its debut in 2013, the show has been praised for its diverse hosts and for targeting millennials with their subject matter. In the finale episode, Love directed the viewing audience to a montage featuring highlights from their time on-air, including all of the previous co-hosts Tamar Braxton and Tamera Mowry Housley. But one co-host who was missing from the tribute was Amanda Seales.
