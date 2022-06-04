ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Anatomy of a Scandal': Why There Won't Be a Season 2

By Michael Hein
Popculture
 3 days ago

Netflix found a huge hit in its anthology thriller series Anatomy of a Scandal, so fans are understandably confused that the series is not getting picked up. However, the show was "canceled" – instead, it was always planned as a limited series. The six episodes of Anatomy of a Scandal were...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

EW.com

What to Watch after binging Stranger Things season 4, Vol. 1

It turns out that just because the episodes of Stranger Things season 4 have some bloated runtimes, that doesn't make Volume I any less bingeable. The longer episodes are packed to the brim with action, making it just as easy for Stranger Things fans to fly through them as it's always been. But once you've recovered from that huge Vecna reveal, have relished in that long-awaited Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) reunion, and thought long enough about how the physics between our world and the Upside Down work (those visuals in episode 7 are stunners), it might occur to you that you now have to wait until July for the conclusion of this season. If you're looking for ways to pass the time and want to expand on and explore some of the major themes and influences of the season (so much classic horror!), might we suggest a few of the following movies and TV series (and one very special music video)?
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix's No. 1 Movie Has an A-List Actor Cameo

A new Netflix original film shot to the top of the charts this weekend without even spoiling its A-list celebrity cameo. Interceptor is an action drama directed and co-written by Matthew Reilly along with screenwriter Stuart Beattie. Fair warning: there are spoilers for the movie below!. Interceptor stars Elsa Pataky...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Reality Star Slams Nose Job Comments: 'Get Over It'

Love Is Blind star Deepti Vempati had enough with social media trolls accusing her of getting a nose job. During a TokTok Live appearance with co-star Kyle Abrams, she told viewers her nose is "real" and asked them to stop making fun of it. Vempati appeared on Netflix's Love Is Blind Season 2, where she met Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee before declining to marry him.
Variety

Eva Mendes on Ending Her Near 10-Year Acting Break: ‘I Won’t Do Violence’ or ‘Sexuality’

Click here to read the full article. Eva Mendes has floated a potential end to her near-decade long hiatus from acting. The actor has not starred in a feature film since a small supporting role in partner Ryan Gosling’s 2014’s directorial effort “Lost River,” although she lent her voice to a role on a 2021 episode of “Bluey” on ABC Kids. Mendes appeared on “The View” and said her potential return to acting would have specific requirements. “I have such a short list of what I will do, with four kids,” Mendes said (via Entertainment Weekly). “I mean, if it was...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez Shouts out Ben Affleck and Gets Emotional During 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards Moment

Jennifer Lopez made sure to shout out fiancé Ben Affleck as she accepted the Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Sunday night. The singer and actress wrapped up a tearful speech in which she looked back on her career with a sweet note to her Oscar-winner beau, concluding, "Ben and everybody at home, wait for me to have dinner. I will be home by 7!"
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Shakira Clears up Hospitalization Rumors With Sad Update

Shakira is clearing up some rumors after she was recently spotted in an ambulance. On Twitter, she shared that it was her father, William Mebarak Chadid, who suffered a fall and was consequently taken to the hospital in the emergency vehicle. Shakira shared this news on the heels of her announcement that she and her partner of 11 years, Gerard Pique, had split.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Free Online

Cast: Chris Pratt Bryce Dallas Howard Rafe Spall Toby Jones Ted Levine. Three years after the demise of Jurassic World, a volcanic eruption threatens the remaining dinosaurs on Isla Nublar. So, Claire Dearing recruits Owen Grady to help prevent the extinction of the dinosaurs once again. Is Jurassic World: Fallen...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Lizzo and Boyfriend Myke Wright Make Red Carpet Debut

Lizzo and her boyfriend Myke Wright are now red-carpet official! The couple stepped out together Saturday for a "For Your Consideration" event for the singer's Amazon Prime reality competition series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which premiered in March. The Grammy winner, 34, rocked a stunning pink minidress with matching tights, elbow-length gloves and platform heels for the event, walking the red carpet with her comedian beau, who sported an all-black suit.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Shakira Breaks up With Boyfriend of 11 Years Amidst Cheating Rumors

Shakira has put rumors to rest, confirming her split from Spanish soccer star Gerard Pique in a statement on Saturday. It is the latest life twist to affect the global superstar and soccer standout, with Shakira also facing her own legal issues and had to accompany her father to the hospital after he took a nasty spill.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Rapper Hypo Killed During Platinum Jubilee Party

U.K. rapper Hypo was stabbed and killed during a Jubilee Bank Holiday party in Redbridge, London. The performer, whose real name was Lamar Jackson, died just after midnight on Friday, June 3 at Ashton Playing Fields, reports MyLondon. Jackson, a former boyfriend of singer Emeli Sande, was 39. A suspect was arrested on Saturday.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'The Real': Amanda Seales Blasts Show For Excluding Her From Finale Episode

The Real is over. After 8 seasons and 1,360 episodes, the hosts – Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Garcelle Beauvais, and Adrienne Bailon – bid adieu in an emotional finale episode on Friday, June 3. During the episode, the women reflected on their top moments, favorite memories, and the impact the two-time Emmy award-winning series made in daytime television history. Since its debut in 2013, the show has been praised for its diverse hosts and for targeting millennials with their subject matter. In the finale episode, Love directed the viewing audience to a montage featuring highlights from their time on-air, including all of the previous co-hosts Tamar Braxton and Tamera Mowry Housley. But one co-host who was missing from the tribute was Amanda Seales.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Disneyland Employee Snatches Ring from Couple, Ruins Public Proposal

Disneyland Paris is doing damage control. Social media was furious after a video went viral of an overzealous employee interfering in what would have been a fairytale marriage proposal inside the theme park. The video shows a couple standing on a dais overlooking Sleeping Beauty's Castle, which has just been...
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

TV Personality Retiring After 34-Year Hosting Run

The South Korean television host Song Hae has asked to step down as host of the Korean Broadcasting System's (KBS) National Singing Contest after 34 years, the broadcaster said. "Song Hae revealed that he wanted to leave National Singing Contest, a KBS staff member told Korea JoongAng Daily. "We are...
CELEBRITIES
TechRadar

The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes casts its two stars

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel to megahit franchise The Hunger Games, has cast its two stars. The prequel, which is taken from Suzanne Collins' novel of the same name, is set many years before the adventures of Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen and centers on young Coriolanus Snow, who would go on to become the tyrannical president of Panem.
MOVIES
Popculture

Singer Sheil Sagar Dead at 22

Sheil Sagar, a musician based in Delhi, India, died on June 1. He was 22. Sagar's cause of death remains unknown, but his friends and colleagues shared the news with fans. He was a versatile musician who rose to fame through India's independent music scene. "Today is a sad day......
MUSIC
AOL Corp

Guillermo Del Toro's 'Cabinet of Curiosities' horror Netflix series is an all-star anthology

Guillermo del Toro is unlocking quite the Cabinet of Curiosities with a new horror anthology series for Netflix. Based on his own short story of the same name, and with each episode reportedly introduced by the director himself, the series will see eight horror stories by famous filmmakers including Del Toro. The director is no stranger to anthologies of horror, with Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark dragging us back to our childhood hell in 2019.
MOVIES
Popculture

New 'NCIS' Trio Crossover Is in the Works

Another NCIS franchise crossover is in the planning at CBS for the 2022-2023 season. According to TV Insider, NCIS: LA executive producer R. Scott Gemmill confirms he's been asked about a crossover between the three shows and it seems to be in the cards for the next season once everybody is on the same page.
TV SERIES
Popculture

How 'Dancing With the Stars' Could Return to ABC

Dancing With the Stars does not have a spot on ABC's fall 2022 schedule, but it might not be completely missing from the network's plans. ABC Entertainment & Hulu Originals President Craig Erwich said it is possible that at least one episode of the show could air on the alphabet network towards the end of the season. DWTS Season 31 will stream live on Disney+, making fall 2022 the first time since 2005 that DWTS is completely missing from ABC's schedule.
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ Teaser Promises Chilling Tales From Acclaimed Horror Directors

Click here to read the full article. Guillermo del Toro is inviting some friends to tell scary stories. Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities,” an upcoming anthology series created by the Oscar-winning “The Shape of Water” and “Pan’s Labyrinth” director. Each episode of the series tells a different horror story “curated” by del Toro, who hosts the series and introduces each episode. Two of the episodes feature stories developed by del Toro, with different writers and directors taking on each episode. Notable directors and writers who will contribute to the series include Jennifer Kent...
MOVIES

