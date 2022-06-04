'Anatomy of a Scandal': Why There Won't Be a Season 2

It turns out that just because the episodes of Stranger Things season 4 have some bloated runtimes, that doesn't make Volume I any less bingeable. The longer episodes are packed to the brim with action, making it just as easy for Stranger Things fans to fly through them as it's always been. But once you've recovered from that huge Vecna reveal, have relished in that long-awaited Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) reunion, and thought long enough about how the physics between our world and the Upside Down work (those visuals in episode 7 are stunners), it might occur to you that you now have to wait until July for the conclusion of this season. If you're looking for ways to pass the time and want to expand on and explore some of the major themes and influences of the season (so much classic horror!), might we suggest a few of the following movies and TV series (and one very special music video)?

