It’s time for Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka to pack up their New York home. The couple is in contract on the sale of their single-family Harlem townhouse for $7.1 million, setting a new neighborhood record, according to the New York Post. Harris purchased the home for $3.5 million almost ten years ago, when How I Met Your Mother was still airing, he and Burtka’s tween twins were just two years old, and they hadn’t yet gotten married.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO