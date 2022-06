Seth Rollins has debuted new gear inspired by WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes for his main event match against Cody Rhodes at WWE Hell in a Cell! Rhodes and Rollins have been at each other's necks ever since Rhodes made his grand return to the WWE at WrestleMania, and the two of them have had several big matches with one another. But it was clear that this third match was going to be the final between the duo as they headed into WWE Hell in a Cell. Much like Rollins had promised in the weeks before on Monday Night Raw, he had ways of getting into Rhodes' head.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO