ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corona, CA

Local PF Devin Williams Announces Top 5, Includes UCLA Men's Basketball

By Sam Connon
AllBruins
AllBruins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OUsqx_0g0gi2Hn00

The fast-rising big man from Southern California included the Bruins on his list of finalists two days after he received their scholarship offer.

Fresh off an offer from the Bruins, one local prospect is ready to move on to the next step in his recruitment.

Class of 2023 power forward Devin Williams announced his top five finalists Saturday afternoon on Instagram, including UCLA men's basketball on the list two days after picking up an offer from the Bruins . Williams' other finalists are USC, Arizona, UNLV and Texas Tech.

Williams also had offers from Cal, Cal Poly, George Mason, Loyola Marymount, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Pepperdine, Portland State, San Diego, San Diego State, Santa Clara, Washington and Xavier. He has not publicly announced an offer from Arizona, despite including them in his top five.

Williams is scheduled to go on an official visit with the Trojans on June 9. While he doesn't have an official on the books for the Bruins, Williams was on campus Thursday.

The Southern California prospect is heading into his senior year at Centennial (CA), the same high school Ike Anigbogu and Jalen Hill attended. Anigbogu and Hill are also two of the eight UCLA players in the past seven classes who played for the Compton Magic, the same AAU program that produced TJ Leaf, Jaylen Hands, Jules Bernard, Johnny Juzang, Jaylen Clark and incoming freshman Dylan Andrews.

UCLA assistant coach Rod Palmer is closely connected with Etop Udo-Ema, with the two being fellow co-founders of the Compton Magic, and he has played a part in upholding the Bruins’ connection with the program into the Mick Cronin era.

Williams marks a potential extension of that Magic-to-UCLA pipeline, as the Bruins are squarely in the race for the local big man's impending commitment.

Leading the way for Centennial down low as a junior, Williams helped the Huskies post a 33-1 record and CIF Open Division State Championship this season. The 6-foot-10, 200-pound forward has excelled as a shot-blocker and high-flying athlete, and he has also managed to develop an outside shot over the past year.

Centennial actually produced another Bruin this year, as incoming UCLA women's basketball freshman guard Londynn Jones was a year ahead of Williams at the Corona, California, high school. Jones made U18 Team USA on Friday, and Williams was one of the many people who congratulated the longtime UCLA commit online.

Williams is a four-star prospect according to 247Sports and ESPN, but a three-star prospect according to Rivals and the 247Sports Composite. The composite rankings appear to be lagging a bit behind – slotting him in at No. 18 in California, No. 28 among power forwards and No. 133 in his class overall – while 247Sports moved him up from No. 139 to No. 88 in its most recent update.

ESPN has Williams ranked as the No. 7 power forward in the country, the No. 6 recruit in California and No. 58 overall.

Looking past the lack of consensus on the fast-rising prospect, Williams is one of the lower-ranked prospects Cronin’s staff has targeted. Before Thursday, 11 of their 19 offers went to five-star recruits and seven went to four-stars.

Several of the five-stars have already committed elsewhere or trimmed UCLA from their list of finalists, and many hail from out-of-state. Williams, a local prospect, projects as more of a long-term, four-year player compared to the highly-ranked blue chips the staff has spent most of the past year targeting.

The Bruins do not have a single commit in their 2023 class, highly-ranked or otherwise. It is a pivotal class nonetheless, though, considering they could have as many as eight scholarships available to hand out.

UCLA’s post rotation may not need to be completely rebuilt like other position groups, but McDonald’s All-American center Adem Bona could go one-and-done and Mac Etienne is still recovering from a torn ACL.

Williams is now one of several bigs the Bruins are in on for the 2023 class, and the interest appears to be mutual.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA men's basketball stories : UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

Comments / 0

Related
College Football HQ

USC football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season More from College Football HQ Teams with most wins against AP No. 1 opponents Where the top transfer QBs are headed for ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
Nevada State
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California College Basketball
City
Washington, CA
San Diego, CA
College Sports
Local
California Basketball
City
Corona, CA
San Diego, CA
Basketball
State
Washington State
San Diego, CA
College Basketball
Corona, CA
Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Sports
Corona, CA
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adem Bona
Person
Johnny Juzang
Person
Devin Williams
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Redlands Safety Receives UW Offer After Camp Comes to Hometown

All sorts of top high school football talent descended this past weekend on Redlands, California, coming from out of state, all drawn to the University of Redlands football camp in order to their audition skills before a gathering of college coaches from selected schools. Not Jelani McLaughlin. He was already...
CBS 8

Allegations against 5 SDSU football players involve rape of minor

SAN DIEGO — We're following shocking allegations that five San Diego State Football players raped a underaged girl and the university has not stepped in to investigate. The LA Times broke the story Friday morning saying the incident happened on October 16, 2021 off-campus and that the victim in this case is a minor. The claim that SDSU did nothing after hearing about the alleged incident by the LA Times is inaccurate, SDSU officials said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

5 College Football Players Have Been Accused Of Rape

Five college football players have reportedly been accused of rape. According to a report out of California, five San Diego State University football players have been accused of raping a woman. Per a report from the Los Angeles Times, five San Diego State football players allegedly raped a woman at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Bruins#Ucla Men S Basketball#Instagram#Unlv#Texas Tech#Cal Cal Poly#The Compton Magic#Aau#Tj Leaf
theplaidhorse.com

Kaitlin Campbell Wins Big Aboard Palina De L’escaut in Temecula

Temecula, Calif. – June 4, 2022 – The final weekend of the Nilforushan Equisport Events’ Temecula Valley National Horse Show got underway Saturday morning with a full schedule of jumper competition slated to take place in the Grand Prix Arena. An all day affair concluded with the feature class of the day where 39 entries tried their hand at the course designed by Anderson Lima for the Spruce Meadows $50,000 National Grand Prix. Just as it did in Friday night competition, the 1.45m Nilforushan Equisport Tournament (NET) Final ran concurrently in the Grand Prix Arena and gave qualified horse and rider combinations the opportunity to earn a share of $113,100 in extra prize money. Standing at the top of the leaderboard for both the Spruce Meadows $50,000 National Grand Prix and the $113,100 Nilforushan Equisport Tournament Final 1.45m at the conclusion of the class was Kaitlin Campbell and SWS Training and Sales’s Palina De L’escaut behind an impressive performance in both the first round and the jump off.
TEMECULA, CA
Maryland Daily Record

Octomom Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

College: Mt. San Antonio College and California State University Fullerton. Kids/Children Name: Calyssa Arielle Solomon, Amerah Yasmeen Solomon, Elijah Makai Solomon, Aidan Solomon, Joshua Jacob Solomon, Caleb Kai Solomon, Isaiah Angel Suleman, Josiah Angel Suleman, Jeremiah Angel Suleman, Noah Angel Suleman, Jonah Suleman, McCai Angel Suleman, Nariah Angel Suleman and Maliah Angel Suleman.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
mynewsla.com

Inland Empire Radio Show Wins ‘Best of West’ Award

A radio show created by four Cal State San Bernardino alumni that focuses on Inland Empire education issues has won a Best of the West Media Award from a regional organization, officials from CSUSB’s Palm Desert Campus announced Monday. “Education Insight,” which broadcasts monthly over NPR affiliate KVCR (91.9...
PALM DESERT, CA
californiaglobe.com

The Abundance Choice, Part 11: The Desalination Option

On May 12, the California Coastal Commission Board of Directors voted 11-0 to deny the application from Poseidon Water to build a desalination plant in Huntington Beach. Since 1998, Poseidon has spent over $100 million on design and permit work for this plant. At least half of that money was spent on seemingly endless studies and redesigns as the Coastal Commission and other agencies continued to change the requirements. Poseidon’s denial makes it very unlikely another construction contractor will ever attempt to build a large scale desalination plant on the California coast.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
AllBruins

AllBruins

Los Angeles, CA
921
Followers
1K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of UCLA athletics from AllBruins.com

 https://www.si.com/college/ucla

Comments / 0

Community Policy