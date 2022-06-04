ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nyack, NY

12th Annual African American Day Festival takes place in Nyack Memorial Park

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The 12th Annual African American Day Festival took place Saturday to celebrate and learn about Nyack's Black community and the many contributions it has made.

The festival featured food, music and even African jewelry that was made by craftsmen using the same techniques for hundreds of years.

There was also an outreach program that helped connect people with job opportunities through the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities.

"It is giving back to the community and giving back to people who are in need.  They will work in Rockland, Westchester and Orange counties," said Erika Watson of the Hudson Valley DDSO.

