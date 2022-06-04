ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comedian Lee Mack makes partygate joke in front of PM during jubilee concert

By Patrick Daly
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JsadF_0g0ghroS00

A joke was made at Boris Johnson’s expense during the Platinum Party at the Palace, in what became the second embarrassing moment of the jubilee celebrations for the Prime Minister .

Comedian Lee Mack made light of the so-called partygate affair in Downing Street during the concert in front of Buckingham Palace to mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation.

Speaking with the Prime Minister in attendance, who was in the royal box, Mack said: “Finally we can say the words ‘party’ and ‘gate’ and it’s a positive.”

The joke drew cheers and laughs from the crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHfOn_0g0ghroS00

Last month, an investigation published by senior civil servant Sue Gray revealed the details of a host of Covid rule-breaching gatherings held in No 10 and Whitehall.

The inquiry found that excessive drinking had taken place on some occasions, with staff getting sick, altercations taking place and red wine being spilt up the walls.

The Prime Minister was found to have attended a number of leaving dos for aides, giving speeches and joining in the drinking of alcohol, despite him telling the public to avoid meeting loved ones in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

Mr Johnson, along with his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, were fined by the police for attending the Prime Minister’s surprise birthday bash in Downing Street in June 2020 when coronavirus laws prohibited different households from mixing indoors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48y99h_0g0ghroS00

Mack’s partygate joke came only a day after Mr Johnson was booed by some sections of a crowd gathered outside St Paul’s Cathedral.

The Prime Minister, following his arrival alongside his wife at a National Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen on Friday, was jeered by some people gathered outside the church.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan , Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries – who defended Mr Johnson after the booing incident – and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer were all in the Prime Minister’s vicinity when Mack’s partygate jibe was made.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel were also spotted in the royal box during the concert on Saturday evening.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Prime Minister booed and cheered outside thanksgiving service

The Prime Minister received a mix of cheering and boos from onlookers as he entered St Paul’s Cathedral for the service of thanksgiving.Boris Johnson arrived at the cathedral in a black Range Rover and walked up the steps with wife Carrie Johnson to attend the event on Friday.But while a number of people could be heard applauding and cheering as the couple ascended the staircase, others could be heard booing.It comes after months of controversy for Mr Johnson and the Tory government following a number of rule-breaking Number 10 parties during lockdown.Mr Johnson, his wife Carrie, and the Chancellor all...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson booed as he arrives for Queen’s jubilee service at St Paul’s

Boris Johnson faces the task of persuading Conservative MPs he can still lead his party into the next general election, despite being booed by the crowd outside the Queen’s platinum jubilee service.In a new humiliation for the prime minister, desperately trying to stave off a no-confidence vote, he was met with a loud chorus of boos, jeers and whistles as he walked up the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral with his wife Carrie on Friday.BBC presenter Jane Hill noted that there was “substantial amount” of booing as Mr Johnson entered the cathedral, and the PM was also heckled as...
POLITICS
The Independent

Diana Ross closes Platinum Party urging crowd to thank the Queen for her service

Diana Ross has closed out the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert by urging the crowd of spectators to thank the Queen for her service.Introduced by comedian Lee Mack, the 78-year-old soul singer took to the stage dressed in a white and black tiered voluminous dress with silver jewellery.She delivered a selection of her hit songs, opening with Chain Reaction as an image of a disco ball was projected onto Buckingham Palace.The singer followed the performance by delivering a message for the Queen, saying: “Hello, from all the people here tonight, and millions watching around the world, we have...
WORLD
The Guardian

Boris Johnson, the party animal, has vomited over standards in public life

Picture the squalid scene that confronted the cleaning staff on the morning after a night before of drunken delinquency by the denizens of Downing Street. Wine stains on walls. Pools of sick. Empties spilling out of bins. Mounds of party detritus on the floor. The heart of government, the place where you’d most hope for sobriety in the middle of a pandemic, turned into a vomit-splattered nightclub. The only heroes in Sue Gray’s investigation into Partygate are the security staff who suffered abuse when they tried to break up illegal gatherings and the cleaners who had to mop up.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Lee Mack
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
St Paul
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Nadine Dorries
The Independent

Jubilee – live: Harry and Meghan arrive in California after UK trip

The Queen has said she is “humbled and deeply touched” by the platinum jubilee celebrations in a statement marking the conclusion of the long weekend.The monarch made a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the royal standard was raised above the residence on Sunday.The Queen’s appearance was unexpected after she did not attend the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathdral on Friday and the Epsom Derby on Saturday after experiencing “discomfort” following Thursday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony.On Sunday, horses led the the Queen’s Gold State Coach down The Mall as the Platinum Jubilee Pageant began.A...
WORLD
The Independent

Harry and Meghan share photo of Lilibet on first birthday at Frogmore Cottage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a rare photograph of their daughter Lilibet on her first birthday after throwing a picnic for her at Frogmore Cottage.Close family and friends were invited to celebrate the occasion at the Windsor residence, where a cake by the couple’s wedding baker Claire Ptak was also served.A spokesperson for the couple did not name specific family members who attended the event.The picture of Lilibet, which shows her smiling and dressed in a pale blue frock with a white bow in her hair, was taken by photographer and friend of the couple Misan Harriman, who attended the picnic.Harry and Meghan thanked well-wishers, including some who made donations amounting to over £79,000 in Lilibet’s honour to the World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit organisation partnered with the couple’s Archewell foundation, according to a spokesperson for the Sussexes.The organisation has provided support in Uvalde, Texas and Ukraine, the spokesperson said. Read More No-confidence vote ‘beginning of end’ for PM - live
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert#Jubilee#The Platinum Party#Palace#Covid
The Independent

Bishop of Buckingham calls on Boris Johnson to resign over Partygate ‘lies’

The Bishop of Buckingham has joined calls for Boris Johnson to resign, saying he “obviously” lied over parties in Downing Street during lockdown.It was “nonsense” for the prime minister to claim he did not realise what was going on, the Rt Rev Dr Alan Wilson said, adding the country needs a leader it can trust.The senior Church of England figure’s intervention came as Mr Johnson was booed by the public on arrival to St Paul’s Cathedral for the national service of thanksgiving for the Queen.Asked on Times Radio if Mr Johnson should resign, Dr Wilson said: “The only answer is...
POLITICS
Hello Magazine

Clarence House forced to delete tweet following Service of Thanksgiving

The official Twitter account for Clarence House has been forced to delete a tweet that was sent following the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday. The account, which documents the engagements of the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, posted an incorrect message explaining how Prince Charles and Camilla joined the Queen along with other members of the royal family for the service.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Jamal Edwards’ mum in ‘state of shock’ as she reveals cause of son’s death

Jamal Edwards’ mother has revealed his cause of death as cardiac arrhythmia brought on “by having taken recreational drugs”.Edwards, the British entrepreneur who founded the pioneering online music platform SBTV, died at the age of 31 in February.He gained fame as the chief executive of SBTV, which helped to launch the careers of chart-topping artists including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Jessie J.A cause of death was not disclosed at the time.Edwards’ mother Brenda has now shared an emotional post to Instagram on Tuesday (7 June), disclosing his cause of death and paying tribute to her late son. “Since I...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Princess Charlotte and Prince George delight fans with reaction to Queen’s tea with Paddington Bear

Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show at last night’s Party at the Palace concert, where they were seen laughing and singing along with the famous musicians.The young royals joined their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, for the BBC event which was held on the grounds of Buckingham Palace on Saturday 4 June.Charlotte, seven, and George, eight, sat in the front row of the royal box between Prince William and Kate Middleton, clapping and waving small Union Jack flags.As noted by social media users, they seemed particularly enthusiastic during Queen and Adam Lambert’s performance of “Don’t...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Skip ‘Platinum Party’ Concert While George, Charlotte Attend Without Little Brother Louis

Skipping another affair? After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle publicly attended the Service of Thanksgiving as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, the twosome were notably absent from her “Platinum Party” concert — though other royal family members were in attendance. Following a packed schedule of Jubilee activities, Buckingham Palace played host to a […]
WORLD
The Independent

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill issues funny warning to Kate Middleton following Prince Louis video

Mark Hamill issued a funny warning to Kate Middleton after a video of Prince Louis circulated online.On Sunday (5 June), a clip of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child putting his hand over Middleton’s mouth at the jubilee celebrations was shared on social media.In the clip, the bored four-year-old can be seen thumbing his nose and sticking his tongue out at his mother during the Queen’s platinum jubilee pageant.Star Wars actor Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the franchise, shared the clip on Twitter, writing: “I think she should start dreading the teenage years... NOW.”The clip came...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Duchess of Cornwall is timelessly elegant in black at Party At The Palace – see photos

The Duchess of Cornwall wowed the crowds at the Platinum Jubilee Party At The Palace, wearing an elegant all-black ensemble for the star-studded concert. The Party At The Palace sees artists including Diana Ross, Sir Rod Stewart and Alicia Keys take to the stage to honour the Queen's 70-year reign, with the Duchess of Cornwall opting for a chic, black look for the occasion.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Kate and William address Prince Louis’ show-stealing moments over jubilee weekend - OLD

Prince Louis went viral over the bank holiday weekend with his antics during the platinum jubilee — and his behaviour hasn’t gone unnoticed by his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The four-year-old “stole the show” in his public appearances at official events for the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.Whether it was standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as the RAF flypast took place, or shushing his mother, Kate Middleton, while sitting in the royal box for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the young prince caught the attention of everyone around him.However, some people were concerned about Louis’s behaviour...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: Highlights from the Queen's church service

Royals and officials filled St Paul's Cathedral on Friday for a service to thank the Queen, who is marking 70 years on the throne. The Queen herself was not able to attend, having experienced "discomfort" the previous day. Referring to her love of horse racing, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

684K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy