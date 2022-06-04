ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IN

Karissa Hamilton walk-off home run sends Shelbyville to semistate final vs. No. 1 Roncalli

BEDFORD -- Shelbyville got some extra-inning heroics from slugger Karissa Hamilton in Saturday's Class 4A semistate semifinal at Bedford North Lawrence.

After BNL tied the score in the seventh to send the game to extra innings, Hamilton ripped a 2-0 pitch over the fence in bottom of the eighth to send the Golden Bears to a semistate final date with Roncalli later Saturday night.

“Annie (Waggoner) is a very good pitcher,” Hamilton said. “She has a lot of spin on her backdoor drop curve. She controls that pitch very well. She kept pitching me inside so I scooted back in the box a little bit until I found my pitch. Usually that is inside. I just sat back on it … I just turned on it and it went over the fence and I immediately knew it and threw my hands up in excitement.”

Shelbyville took a 3-0 lead with a three-run third inning on a single by Kylee Edwards and a two-run single by Addison Stieneker – both coming with two outs.

Bedford North Lawrence (28-3) scratched for a run in the fifth on a two-out single by Annie Waggoner, but the Stars left the bases loaded. BNL got another run back in the sixth on a solo home run by Aliza Jewell to cut the lead to 3-2.

IHSAA softball tournament:Semistate scores, updated pairings

Up next:Roncalli machine rolls on as Keagan Rothrock strikes out 13 in semistate win

In the seventh, the Stars got a leadoff triple from Aliza Jewell, who then scored on a double by Waggoner to tie the score 3-3 and send the game into extra innings.

There was a bit of controversy in the top of the eighth. After a two-out walk to No. 9 hitter Carlee Kern, Lauren Anderson was called safe at first and Kern came around to third on what appeared to be an infield hit. But the call was overturned when it was ruled the first baseman had dropped the ball on the exchange from glove to hand, not on the catch.

Shelbyville intentionally walked BNL freshman Ava Ratliff all four times she came to bat. The strategy worked as Ratliff, hitting .538 with 21 home runs, only advanced to second base once.

Roncalli and Shelbyville did not play during the season as the scheduled game was rained out.

Waggoner was 3-for-4 to lead BNL.

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

