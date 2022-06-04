ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

CB Daeh McCullough, 4-star recruit from Class of 2023, commits to Cincinnati Bearcats

By Keith Jenkins, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

With the recent successes of former University of Cincinnati All-American cornerbacks Coby Bryant and Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner , the Bearcats are inevitably going to continue to attract some of the top high school cornerbacks in the country.

Cincinnati landed a commitment from one of them on Saturday.

More: Hawaii transfer WR Nick Mardner looks to help Cincinnati Bearcats continue winning run

Four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Daeh McCullough announced his intention to play college football for the Bearcats, posting on Twitter an image of himself sitting on a throne in a No. 5 Cincinnati jersey with the word "committed" above him.

Accompanying the image, McCullough simply wrote, "Home."

McCullough was one of eight 2023 commitments for the Bearcats over the two-day weekend.

McCullough, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound standout who will play his senior season at St. Joseph's High School in South Bend, Indiana, is the highest-rated defensive commitment in UC history, according to 247Sports . McCullough edges 2022 commits Mario Eugenio and Derrick Shepard and 2023 Ironton High School linebacker Trevor Carter, who announced his commitment to the Bearcats last November.

McCullough, the son of Notre Dame running backs coach and former Miami University and Cincinnati Bengals running back Deland McCullough, had previously committed to play at Indiana before de-committing from the Hoosiers last month.

McCullough chose the Bearcats over offers from Kentucky, Penn State and others.

Cincinnati cornerbacks coach Kerry Coombs led the way on recruiting McCullough, who is at UC this weekend for an official visit.

More: Kerry Coombs' latest challenge is filling void left by Bearcats' two All-American CBs

More: 5 takeaways from the Cincinnati Bearcats' spring football game

McCullough joins JQ Hardaway as another recent four-star cornerback who chose Cincinnati over Power Five schools. Hardaway, who announced his commitment to the Bearcats in July 2021, enrolled early at Cincinnati in January and participated in the team's spring camp in March and April.

Bryant and Gardner helped Cincinnati garner a reputation for developing top cornerbacks. Bryant wrapped up a five-year career with the Bearcats by winning the 2021 Jim Thorpe Award , presented annually to the top defensive back in college football. Bryant was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Gardner, a consensus 2021 All-American and the unanimous 2021 American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, became the highest-drafted player in the history of the Cincinnati program in April when the New York Jets selected him with the fourth overall pick.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: CB Daeh McCullough, 4-star recruit from Class of 2023, commits to Cincinnati Bearcats

