Want to go green after death? New York is one step closer to offering its residents more affordable and more sustainable options for their final resting place. According to Talk Death, the environmental impact of funerals and cremations is astounding. Approximately 1.4 million acres of land in the United States alone is currently used for cemeteries. The bodies buried in those 1.4 million acres of land use roughly four million gallons of embalming fluid, which just so happens to be made from carcinogenic chemicals, each and every year.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO