ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau County, WI

Source: Whitmer, McConnell, Evers on Wisconsin gunman’s list

By DAVE KOLPACK and MIKE BALSAMO
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iGy4J_0g0ghcon00

(AP) — A gunman suspected of fatally shooting a retired county judge at a Wisconsin home had a list that included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Whitmer’s office and a law enforcement source said Saturday.

Douglas K. Uhde, 56, who has not been charged, is suspected of killing retired Juneau County Judge John Roemer at Roemer’s house in New Lisbon on Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a news release Saturday.

Uhde was found in the basement of the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, following attempts by police to negotiate with him. Uhde is hospitalized in critical condition, DOJ officials said.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday said the shooting appeared to be a “targeted act” and that the gunman had selected people who were “part of the judicial system.”

But investigators believe the gunman also may have planned to target other government officials and found a list in his vehicle that contained the names of several other prominent elected leaders, a law enforcement official said. The other targets on the list, which mentioned Roemer, included Evers, McConnell and Whitmer, the official said.

Roemer was found zip-tied to a chair in his home and had been fatally shot, the official said. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Uhde has an extensive criminal and prison record dating back at least two decades, including a case when he was sentenced by Roemer to six years in prison on weapons charges. He was released from his last prison stint in April 2020.

Zach Pohl, Whitmer’s deputy chief of staff, said her office was notified that her name appeared “on the Wisconsin gunman’s list.”

“Governor Whitmer has demonstrated repeatedly that she is tough, and she will not be bullied or intimidated from doing her job and working across the aisle to get things done for the people of Michigan,” Pohl said.

Whitmer became the object of protests and criticism after she blamed former President Donald Trump for stoking anger over COVID-19 restrictions and refusing to condemn right-wing extremists.

A trial held earlier this year in which four men accused in an alleged kidnapping plot of the Michigan Democrat resulted in the acquittal of two of the men . The jury could not reach a unanimous verdict for the other two.

Roemer, 68, was a “very loving, very encouraging man with a wonderful sense of humor who will be dearly missed” by the community, said Chip Wilke, pastor at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mauston, where Roemer was president of the congregation and evangelism chairman. “He was in my office several mornings a week.”

Wilke said after he was notified of Roemer’s death Friday the pastor’s thought was “I’m glad we have Jesus and we know where he’s at.”

Roemer retired from the bench in 2017. He was first elected in 2004 and was reelected in 2010 and 2016. He previously had served as an assistant district attorney for Juneau County and an assistant state public defender. He also worked in private practice and served as a lieutenant colonel for the U.S. Army Reserves.

Investigators said there is no immediate danger to the public.

“The information that’s been gathered indicated that it was a targeted act and that the targeting was based on some sort of court case or court cases,” Kaul said.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a call that two shots were fired at a home in New Lisbon at 6:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Division of Criminal Investigation. The caller had fled the home and made the call from another nearby house.

Donna Voss, a neighbor, told The Associated Press she heard law enforcement on a loudspeaker telling the man to surrender and leave the home.

For Voss, the shooting came as a shock in a usually quiet neighborhood where houses sit alongside farmland and wooded lots, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Madison.

“It’s unbelievable and really freaky,” she said.

New Lisbon, which has a population of about 2,500 people, is in Juneau County in central Wisconsin.

___

Kolpack reported from Fargo, North Dakota. Balsamo reported from Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Suspected militia member with political hit list kills retired Wisconsin judge: Reports

A retired Wisconsin judge was shot and killed by a man carrying a hit list that targeted state political figures, according to a new report. Police responded to the home of former Juneau County Judge John Roemer, who retired from the bench in 2017, around 6:30 a.m. Friday after receiving reports of two gunshots being fired. Roemer was identified as the victim who had been shot and killed, sources familiar with the incident told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
State
North Dakota State
City
New Lisbon, WI
County
Juneau County, WI
City
Madison, WI
Juneau County, WI
Crime & Safety
New Lisbon, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
The Independent

Wisconsin man who shot judge had ‘hit list’ including Gretchen Whitmer and Mitch McConnell

A 56-year-old man suspected of shooting a retired judge in Wisconsin on Friday reportedly had a “hit list” in his car including state governor Tony Evers, US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer.Authorities found retired Juneau County Circuit Court judge John Roemer, 68, shot and killed in his New Lisbon, Wisconsin, home on Friday evening.Police said they found the former judge zip-tied to a chair and fatally shot.There, they also discovered an as of yet unnamed 56-year-old man, believed to have shot himself, now in critical condition.“This does appear to be a targeted act,” Wisconsin attorney...
Lincoln Report

3 Awesome Small Towns in Wisconsin

There are plenty of small towns in Wisconsin that are perfect for weekend getaways. A unique blend of history, culture and natural beauty awaits you in these destinations. Since they are spread out across the state, you're sure to find one that fits your needs. Consider Wisconsin's small towns the next time you're planning a getaway. You won't be disappointed.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Jesus
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Josh Kaul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Violent Crime#Ap#Senate#Doj#The Associated Press
97ZOK

Big Surprise In Wisconsin There Are Actually Weed Friendly Cities

If you like to smoke a little pot and head up to Wisconsin, there are some weed-friendly cities to visit. When comparing Illinois to Wisconsin, there is one thing that the "Land of Lincoln" does much better than the "Cheeseheads." That is marijuana. Cannabis is still illegal on the other side of the "Cheddar Curtain." We are all good here.
WISCONSIN STATE
Toni Koraza

Wisconsin to Face Additional Food Shortages

Some 530,500 - or one in eleven - Wisconsin residents suffer from hunger, partially because of charitable programs' inability to address the full extent of the problem. Even before COVID-19, one in twelve Wisconsin households was facing food insecurity, according to Wisconsin Food Security Consortium.
WISCONSIN STATE
WOOD TV8

Barry County sheriff: State blocked election investigation

Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf has filed a lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Claims accusing Attorney General Dana Nessel, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and the Michigan State Police of illegally blocking his investigation. The lawsuit alleges that the state is investigating his office and has interviewed one of his deputies under subpoena.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy