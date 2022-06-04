Global Speciality Paper Market [2022] New Forecasts & A Look Into What’s Next With Covid-19 Status : Nippon Paper Industries, Mondi Ltd., Domtar Corporation
By Kendrick
bestnewsmonitoring.com
3 days ago
The Global Speciality Paper Market, valued at USD xx. x Billion in the year 2021 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of growing environmental concerns, growing government support, rapid urbanization, and growing market demand. These factors will drive the Speciality Paper Market value in...
Nasa rockets will be launched into space from the Northern Territory in June and July under an agreement announced on Thursday. The prime minister and the NT chief minister will confirm three scientific suborbital sounding rockets will be launched between 26 June and 12 July from the Arnhem Space Centre, which is owned and run by Equatorial Launch Australia.
BOSTON – Android and Apple phones may soon use the same charger. The European Union approved a plan which would force all companies including Apple to make mobile devices compatible with the USB-C charger by the fall of 2024. Companies will have a little more time to convert laptops.CNET editor-at-large Ian Scherr said the goal is to reduce waste. "A lot of this is really about making sure there is control on the amount of e-waste we create," said CNET editor-at-large Ian Scherr. "It's really stunning actually how much waste we create. We are talking about enough to pile up to the Empire State Building multiple times over."The European parliament and 27 EU countries still need to sign off. "The EU has really been on the forefront of a lot of these things, requiring that device makers have a standardized type of plug so that at least you and me consumers, don't have to keep buying different charging cables for every device we own," Scherr said. While there's no sign the U.S. plans to adopt a similar requirement, Scherr said it's unlikely companies will manufacture new products with different charging ports in different countries.
Comments / 0