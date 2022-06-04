ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Women in Horse Racing Summit Confirmed at Santa Anita Park

 3 days ago

Santa Anita Park will host a national summit on women in horse racing later this year, track officials announced Saturday. The inaugural Horse Racing Women’s Summit will be held Sept. 28-30. Susan Packard, the entrepreneur who helped to launch popular TV channels such as CNBC, HGTV, DYI...

thefamilyvacationguide.com

16 Of The Best Fun Things To Do With Kids In Los Angeles (LA) At Night

Los Angeles, California, USA is an excellent destination for a family vacation, thanks to the many great things to see and do. Often referred to as the world’s entertainment capital, Los Angeles County has a great selection of beaches, museums, movie studios, restaurants, theme parks, and more. You will...
beverlypress.com

Pink’s celebrates Summit of the Americas with special dog

As leaders from North, Central and South America visit Los Angeles this week for the Summit of the Americas, Pink’s Hot Dogs on La Brea Avenue is celebrating with a special hot dog available through June 11. The ninth Summit of the Americas marks only the second time the...
Inland Empire Radio Show Wins ‘Best of West’ Award

A radio show created by four Cal State San Bernardino alumni that focuses on Inland Empire education issues has won a Best of the West Media Award from a regional organization, officials from CSUSB’s Palm Desert Campus announced Monday. “Education Insight,” which broadcasts monthly over NPR affiliate KVCR (91.9...
California’s water wasters

CALABASAS, California — Tucked into the Santa Monica Mountains, the average home here goes for around $1.8 million, the gardens are bursting with pansies fit for rainy England, and hefty fines have done little to restrain many homeowners from squandering water in a time of drought. This week came...
Formal Events Begin as Summit of the Americas Takes Shape in Downtown LA

Formal gatherings planned in conjunction with the Summit of the Americas will continue in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday, featuring discussions ranging from youth involvement in government and society to efforts by business to improve the world economy. A trio of forums, including the Young Americas Forum hosted by the Young...
Harris Hosts Reproductive Health Care Round Table Discussion in LA

Vice President Kamala Harris hosted a roundtable discussion with faith leaders on reproductive health care at the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor headquarters Monday, saying there is a “clear and imminent” threat to women’s rights. “It is simply about agreeing that a woman should be able...
Taking Some Hits On the PR Front, Disneyland Giving Californian’s A Break With Summer Discounted Tickets

(Anaheim, CA) — Disneyland is giving California residents a break this summer. On Tuesday, officials for “The Happiest Place On Earth” announced that it will offer discounted tickets to Californians. A daily pass would start as low as 83 dollars per person, with a three day pass costing just under two-hundred-and-50 bucks. Those living in the area can grab tickets now, while Northern California residents can start buying discounted passes on June 7th. The promotion is good on select dates from June 13th through September 15th.
The Abundance Choice, Part 11: The Desalination Option

On May 12, the California Coastal Commission Board of Directors voted 11-0 to deny the application from Poseidon Water to build a desalination plant in Huntington Beach. Since 1998, Poseidon has spent over $100 million on design and permit work for this plant. At least half of that money was spent on seemingly endless studies and redesigns as the Coastal Commission and other agencies continued to change the requirements. Poseidon’s denial makes it very unlikely another construction contractor will ever attempt to build a large scale desalination plant on the California coast.
Meet Lowlife Photographer Scot Sothern

Artist and writer Scot Sothern first came to prominence during the 1980s, with the unique combination of photographs and stories in LOWLIFE — a project chronicling the lives and times of Los Angeles sex workers. Proving himself a fearless and unflinching chronicler of the challenging stories of society’s subcultures — including the one from which he personally escaped — in his long career in words and images, including in books and VICE Magazine, Sothern has pursued a compelling combination of controversy and empathy. His current exhibition and this week’s book launch at These Days gallery pair early, deeply personal work with a recent, politically charged series in visceral mixed media works that speak to an America grappling with change that is not always for the better.
Juneteenth becomes paid holiday in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Mayor Eric Garcetti signed a proclamation Monday making Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery on June 19, a paid holiday for Los Angeles city employees. "We want every child to know what Juneteenth commemorates. The day -- June 19, 1865 -- in which a Union general...
Angel City FC To Hold Pride Night Match

Angel City Football Club will conduct its Pride Night Match Tuesday evening at Banc of California Stadium. A party in the stadium’s Northwest Plaza will begin at 4 p.m. and will include ballroom dancing, a voguing competition and drink specials. Mariachi Arcoiris, billed as the first LGBTQ+ mariachi band,...
Ex-Mayor of Anaheim Responds to Campaign Funds Audit Proposal

The attorney for former Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu Monday criticized a proposal to audit the ex-mayor’s campaign contributions that the city council will consider Tuesday. “A fair and impartial review of all campaign contributions related to Harry Sidhu will confirm every contribution was properly accounted for an in compliance with campaign finance requirements,” Sidhu’s attorney, Paul Meyer, said.
