ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourErie

Girard community celebrates World War II veteran’s 99th birthday

By Matt Mathias
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=286PGm_0g0gg5R200

The Girard community celebrated the 99th birthday of a World War II veteran on Saturday with a parade.

Several community members and services came together to recognize Jack Keith, a paratrooper in World War II.

The parade began at the Girard American Legion and passed right through downtown Girard.

Several other veterans were in attendance alongside a police escort, the local fire department, and a motorcade of bikers waving the American flag.

Commencement ceremonies held for nearly 700 Erie Public School seniors

This was a surprise birthday event, so Keith was shocked with how many people turned out to celebrate.

“I thought I knew these guys, but it was really a surprise, and I thank everybody for showing up and God bless America. God Bless America, Home that I love, stand beside her and guide her,” said Jack Keith, World War II Veteran.

We at JET 24/ FOX 66/YourErie.com wish Keith a happy birthday and thank him for her service to our country.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 3

Related
YourErie

Surprise 99th birthday held for World War II veteran in Girard

The Girard community celebrated a World War II veteran’s 99th birthday on Saturday with a parade. Several community members and services came together to recognize Jack Keith. Keith was a paratrooper in World War II. The parade began at the Girard American Legion and passed right through Downtown Girard. This was a surprise birthday event, […]
GIRARD, PA
YourErie

Lincoln Community Center Library remembers D-Day anniversary

The anniversary of D-Day is being remembered at the Lincoln Community Center Library in Fairview. Richard Arthur shared how manufacturing companies in and around Erie contributed to D-Day. Those companies included Willy’s and General Electric. Arthur also spoke about the people who played an important role in Normandy 78 years ago. Arthur said that it […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Why Erie remembers D-Day

It’s the 78th anniversary of D-Day. One former Erie school teacher shared her father’s story of serving in World War II. Here is more about the significance of D-Day from Erie County Veterans Memorial Park. At Glenwood Park Avenue you can see the World War II memorial. Thousands of Pennsylvania residents served in the war […]
ERIE, PA
Titusville Herald

Titusville adding patriotism to its downtown poles

Many other communities in the area, like Tionesta, like to use every inch of town to show their patriotism and remember their veterans. Through a partnership with the Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce and Titusville Lions Club, Titusville will also honor its veterans with banners on utility and light poles downtown through the “Hometown Heroes” program.
TITUSVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#World War Ii#War#Commencement Ceremony#Girard Community#American#Erie Public School#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

Shriners Hospital celebrates 95 years in Erie

On Sunday, Shriners Hospital in Erie celebrated its 95th year in the Erie community. Families who participated in this event said that it was another way for them to say thank you to the staff and doctors. June 5 marks the 95th year that Shriners Children’s Hospital in Erie has been helping kids and families. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Flagship Niagara League hosts 10th annual Mariners Ball Fundraiser

Folks from around the region took part in the 10th annual Mariners Ball Fundraiser. The event was hosted by the Flagship Niagara League. Guests had the opportunity to enjoy some dancing, cocktails, and even a live and silent auction. This was the first event held in three years for the organization due to the COVID-19 […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

The Last Graduating Class of Villa Maria Academy

It's a stirring of emotions for the 67 ladies graduating from Villa Maria Academy. They're stepping into the next chapter of their life, ready to see what the future holds but knowing they're the last of the all-girls school legacy is bittersweet for Emma Sanders. She was upset about the consolidation. Before she gave her hugs and goodbyes, she remembered it's not just a building that gives Villa its identity but instead the sisterhood.
ERIE, PA
Titusville Herald

Free concerts coming to back to Scheide Park, rain or shine

There is something special about a community gathering in a public park, coming together and listening to area artists play live music. Not only are the Concerts in the Park, which start back this Monday at 6 p.m. in Scheide Park, the Titusville Council on the Art’s most popular event, but also their longest standing tradition.
TITUSVILLE, PA
YourErie

EHCA hosts membership drive

The Erie Homes for Children and Adults (EHCA) held an event on June 7 to rally its members at the Elks Lodge. This event gave people an opportunity to do things that they normally would be unable to do on their own. Your Weather Authority Meteorologist Tom Atkins was in attendance, socializing with members. Organizers […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Ten Vocalists to Square Off in 2022 ‘Taste of Talent’ Competition

FRANKLIN, Pa. – The Franklin Fine Arts Council announced the 10 vocalists who will compete in this year’s popular Taste of Talent singing competition. (Scott Gressley, of Kennerdell, was the 2021 Taste of Talent co-champion along with Ian Best of Seneca. Photo courtesy of Richard Sayer of Eight & 322)
FRANKLIN, PA
YourErie

Erie County kids eat free through YMCA beginning June 20

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An annual program serving meals to all children in Erie County will return this summer. The YMCA of Greater Erie Meals for Kids Program begins on June 20 and will be offered at 14 locations throughout the county. All children aged 2 through 18 are eligible for the hot and cold meals. “In […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Waterford community comes together to paint new mural

The Waterford community held a paint party on Saturday for anyone looking for something fun to do. The event was sponsored by the Waterford Boro “We Can” Association and welcomed people of all ages. Little to no experience with a paintbrush was needed in order to participate. The mural was painted in multiple different sections. […]
WATERFORD, PA
YourErie

Erie Zoo celebrates Equipment Day

The Erie Zoo welcomed roughly 3,000 people including families and children on Saturday. On June 4th, the zoo celebrated Equipment Day. This was a chance for kids to get up close and personal with some interesting machinery. Equipment Day at the zoo took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and welcomed children of all […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Long serving member of Fairfield Hose Company dies from COVID-19

A long serving member of the Fairfield Hose Company passed away in a COVID-19 related line of duty death. Alan Paulhamus took on many roles at the hose company including EMT, firefighter, fire police officer, president, vice president, and fire captain. For the last five years, Paulhamus served as a primary ambulance driver. The fire […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie High School Celebrates Graduation Day

It's graduation season as high school commencement ceremonies around the region are now underway. On Saturday morning, it was the Class of 2022 from Erie High's turn to cross the stage and get their diploma's. Students from Erie High and the Patrick J. DiPaolo Student Success Center at Emerson-Gridley made...
ERIE, PA
butlerradio.com

BHS Primary Care Brings On New Doctor

The Butler Health System is welcoming a new physician to their staff. Dr. Jessica Peek joined BHS Primary Care earlier this month. She is seeing patients at the North Main Street facility in Butler. Dr. Peek graduated from DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tennessee. She completed a residency in...
BUTLER, PA
YourErie

YourErie

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy