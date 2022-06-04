Girard community celebrates World War II veteran’s 99th birthday
The Girard community celebrated the 99th birthday of a World War II veteran on Saturday with a parade.
Several community members and services came together to recognize Jack Keith, a paratrooper in World War II.
The parade began at the Girard American Legion and passed right through downtown Girard.
Several other veterans were in attendance alongside a police escort, the local fire department, and a motorcade of bikers waving the American flag.Commencement ceremonies held for nearly 700 Erie Public School seniors
This was a surprise birthday event, so Keith was shocked with how many people turned out to celebrate.
“I thought I knew these guys, but it was really a surprise, and I thank everybody for showing up and God bless America. God Bless America, Home that I love, stand beside her and guide her,” said Jack Keith, World War II Veteran.
We at JET 24/ FOX 66/YourErie.com wish Keith a happy birthday and thank him for her service to our country.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
Comments / 3