Wild Horse

Juju, a 9-month-old Labrador Retriever. Photographed in 2021/05. More photos of this pet photography event on my blog (scroll down for English text): https://teemup.net/blog/lemmikkikuvauspaiva-mustissa-ja-mirrissa-2021-05/
When you are new to working with artificial light, it can be a bit overwhelming trying to balance all the technical and creative aspects while also posing your subject and controlling the camera. If you are a beginner and looking to improve, check out this great video tutorial that will show you three flash techniques every portrait photographer should know how to employ.
Converting an image to black and white is one of the most fundamental yet powerful editing techniques, but there are no hard and fast rules that dictate when you should do so. If you struggle with knowing when to edit a photo in black and white, check out this excellent video tutorial that will show you five things to consider when deciding whether or not to do so.
I was strolling through FB when I came across a post where an individual that was "Playing with a new idea" and it was a photograph of a Ring in the Gutter of a Book. Really...a new idea? I let the individual know that was been around as long as 35mm film!
It might seem strange to work in a studio only to use it to replicate the look of natural light, but it is a classic style that can be quite effective for a wide range of applications. This useful video tutorial will show you the technique behind creating the look as well as some helpful tips you can use to make it your own.
There are two fundamental lens filters in photography, the ND (neutral density) filters and the polarizing filter. While the ND probably gets a bit more usage, the polarizing filter is quite useful as well. This great video tutorial will show both why and how photographers use polarizing filters to improve their images.
Most of the time I let the layers sit in the order they were shot. However, sometimes that is not appropriate. The first two are the exact same images, processed exactly the same, except the layer order was reversed. The third is the same scene with some additional layers that had to be manually aligned. That is more difficult than it sounds.
If you hop on Instagram or the like and click on a landscape photography hashtag, you are likely to see mostly scenes from famous locations, often in distant and remote regions. And while there is a reason so many people shoot at those locations, they are not the only worthwhile places. In fact, as this great video shows, you can create fantastic photos even from your own bedroom.
