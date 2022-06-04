ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Wild Horse

By Editors' Picks
Fstoppers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis photograph was taken from my trip to the South Steens Herd...

fstoppers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fstoppers

Juju, a 9-month-old Labrador Retriever

Juju, a 9-month-old Labrador Retriever. Photographed in 2021/05. More photos of this pet photography event on my blog (scroll down for English text): https://teemup.net/blog/lemmikkikuvauspaiva-mustissa-ja-mirrissa-2021-05/
ANIMALS
Fstoppers

3 Basic Flash Techniques Every Portrait Photographer Should Learn

When you are new to working with artificial light, it can be a bit overwhelming trying to balance all the technical and creative aspects while also posing your subject and controlling the camera. If you are a beginner and looking to improve, check out this great video tutorial that will show you three flash techniques every portrait photographer should know how to employ.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

5 Reasons to Consider Converting a Photo to Black and White

Converting an image to black and white is one of the most fundamental yet powerful editing techniques, but there are no hard and fast rules that dictate when you should do so. If you struggle with knowing when to edit a photo in black and white, check out this excellent video tutorial that will show you five things to consider when deciding whether or not to do so.
ENTERTAINMENT
Fstoppers

Sandy Beach

Did a concept of model with a sandy blue mixed green in On1 and PS. Captured as she turn left from behind. Used the pass filter in PS for the gritty look. Portrait concept.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Horse#Steens Mountain#Iso#Canon Eos R5
Fstoppers

Self-Made Meals

I was strolling through FB when I came across a post where an individual that was "Playing with a new idea" and it was a photograph of a Ring in the Gutter of a Book. Really...a new idea? I let the individual know that was been around as long as 35mm film!
FOOD & DRINKS
Fstoppers

How to Create Natural Light in Studio

It might seem strange to work in a studio only to use it to replicate the look of natural light, but it is a classic style that can be quite effective for a wide range of applications. This useful video tutorial will show you the technique behind creating the look as well as some helpful tips you can use to make it your own.
ENTERTAINMENT
Fstoppers

A Beginner's Guide to Using Polarizing Filters for Better Photos

There are two fundamental lens filters in photography, the ND (neutral density) filters and the polarizing filter. While the ND probably gets a bit more usage, the polarizing filter is quite useful as well. This great video tutorial will show both why and how photographers use polarizing filters to improve their images.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Order! Order!

Most of the time I let the layers sit in the order they were shot. However, sometimes that is not appropriate. The first two are the exact same images, processed exactly the same, except the layer order was reversed. The third is the same scene with some additional layers that had to be manually aligned. That is more difficult than it sounds.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Pets
Fstoppers

Images You Can Create From Your Own Bedroom

If you hop on Instagram or the like and click on a landscape photography hashtag, you are likely to see mostly scenes from famous locations, often in distant and remote regions. And while there is a reason so many people shoot at those locations, they are not the only worthwhile places. In fact, as this great video shows, you can create fantastic photos even from your own bedroom.
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy