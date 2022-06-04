CTU welcomes part-time teaching artists, other new members

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Part-time teaching artists and office staff at the Chicago High School for the Arts voted to join the Chicago Teacher Union this week.

ChiArts is a Chicago Public Schools “contract” school. Similar to charter schools, contract schools are publicly-funded, but privately-run.

ChiArts receives funding from CPS, along with private donations, and admits public school students into its visual and performing arts program, but the school is led by a separate administration, has its own board, and operates independently.

“It’s a joy and an honor to welcome these new members into the CTU family,” said CTU President Jesse Sharkey in a statement.

“This school doesn’t run without it’s office staff and its teaching artists, and this vote is their embrace of organizing in unity to improve working conditions for educators and learning conditions for ChiArts students.”

Stagnant wages and lack of job security were the main reasons cited for the part-time educators to take this step.

"As an alumni of ChiArts, I want to provide the best education to the students and that's not possible if I, as a teacher, am not being treated fairly,” said music teaching artist Kurt Shelby, according to a news release.

“I can't give the students what they need if I don't have what I need. This union effort and the sense of community that has been built has restored my hope for the future."

